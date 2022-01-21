U. Michigan to pay $490 million to sexual assault victims

The University of Michigan announced a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually abused by the sports doctor, Dr. Robert Anderson, during his nearly four decades on campus, the university and those involved in the settlement announced Wednesday.

The university reported that thanks to mediation it reached an agreement according to which 1,050 people will receive monetary compensation.

The individuals and their attorneys will determine how to distribute the $460 million, without influence from the university, the institution said in a statement. Another $30 million will be set aside for future claims. Disbursements to individuals will not be all equitable and will be determined by an advisor based on several variables.

Jordan Acker, chairman of the University of Michigan board of trustees, told reporters the settlement will resolve all of the survivors’ claims.

“We hope this settlement begins the healing process for survivors,” said Jordan Acker, chairman of the University of Michigan board of directors. “At the same time, the work started two years ago, when the first brave survivors came forward with their complaints, will continue.”

“We must support the healing and restoration of trust in an environment where security is paramount,” Acker said. “This agreement is an important step in that direction.”

Attorney Parker Stinar said the deal was reached Tuesday night. The university was in a mediation process to resolve multiple lawsuits from people, mostly men, who said they were sexually abused by Anderson during routine medical examinations.

“It has been a long and difficult journey, and I believe this settlement will bring justice and healing to the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced,” said Stinar, who represents some 200 victims.

Anderson worked at the university from 1966 until he retired in 2003, and was the director of the University Medical Service and the physician for various university sports teams, including football.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

Multiple football players and other athletes have accused Anderson, who died in 2008, of sexually abusing them.

A report from a firm contracted by the school found that staff missed several opportunities to stop Anderson in his 37-year career.

The university is regularly ranked as one of the best public universities in the United States.

“This settlement is one critical step among many the university has taken to improve support for survivors and to more effectively prevent and address misconduct,” said university president Mary Sue Coleman.

Attorney Mick Grewal, who represents 250 of the 1,050 people, told ESPN’s Dan Murphy that the settlement is “a victory for survivors of sexual abuse.”

“It’s another step toward getting transparency, accountability and fairness,” Grewal said. “It may help change our culture, but it couldn’t have happened without the brave men and women who stepped up to tell their stories.”

Tad DeLuca, whose initial letter to the university’s director of athletic affairs, Warde Manuel, alleging sexual abuse sparked the Anderson investigation, said he takes no pleasure in learning about the settlement and fears it will leave other issues unresolved.

“The deal is going to cover it all so the university can still have its shiny ‘M’ letter and keep showing off to the world, but the situation on campus is horrible,” DeLuca said Wednesday in a telephone interview with the Associated Press.

The deal must be approved by the board, which is expected to vote at its February meeting, Acker said. It must also be approved by 98% of the plaintiffs and the court overseeing the claims.

The settlement came about two weeks after a state senator announced new bipartisan legislation that would retroactively give plaintiffs a 30-day window to sue the school for damages regardless of legal time limits and bar the university from use the government immunity defense. The bills, which were set to be introduced this week, were promoted as a way to provide victims with more security and put more pressure on the school for a resolution.

The settlement came just after two men who say they were sexually abused by Anderson said they hoped a change in leadership following the firing of college president Mark Schlissel over the weekend would allow the school to be more responsible towards victims of abuse.

Keith Moree and Robert Stone told reporters Tuesday that the Ann Arbor school is ready for a culture change as its board conducts a search to permanently replace Schlissel, who was fired Saturday due to an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a university employee.

Tom Brady shares a first-hand account of each of his Super Bowls in ESPN’s new documentary series ‘Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,’ which you can watch in the US exclusively on ESPN+.

The settlement with Anderson’s victims is one of several that universities have reached in the wake of sexual abuse scandals, including Michigan State University’s agreement to pay $500 million to settle the claims of more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by Larry Nassar, who was the sports doctor on campus as well as the doctor for USA Gymnastics.

That settlement, which was announced in May 2018, was considered the largest at the time, far surpassing the more than $100 million Penn State University has paid to settle claims from at least 35 people who accused the former assistant coach. football player Jerry Sandusky of sexual abuse.

Last year, the University of Southern California reached an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused the school’s longtime gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, of sexual abuse.

ESPN’s Dan Murphy and the Associated Press contributed to this report.