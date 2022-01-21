UN Security Council: what it says about violence in Colombia – Conflict and Drug Trafficking – Justice

The persistence of violence in Colombia, the clashes in the department of Arauca –which have left around thirty dead, more than 200 displaced families and several wounded by attacks–, the concern about security in the presidential elections and the advances in justice transitional were central issues in the United Nations (UN) Security Council, which met this Thursday in New York to hear the report by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, on the implementation of the Colombian peace agreement in the last quarter of 2021.

The first to intervene in the session, which lasted almost three hours, was Carlos Ruiz Massieu, head of the Verification Mission of the international organization in our country, who celebrated the achievements that have been made in terms of reincorporation of former FARC guerrillas, guarantees of political participation and judicial decisions, but made an energetic call to redouble efforts to guarantee security in the regions and support “the families of the hundreds of ex-combatants assassinated”.

In fact, a former member of the disappeared guerrilla participated in the event for the first time. This is Luz Marina Giraldo, creator of the Sin Olvido Foundation and a social leader who aspires to Congress. “I want to make a call so that the unions and federations, the financial system, the Government and the judges do not forget that the transitional system requires an enormous commitment from everyone so that the widows and children of ex-combatants receive equal treatment,” said Giraldo. , who was the wife of ex-FARC Alexánder Parra, who was assassinated in October 2019 in Meta.

Luz Marina Giraldo, first ex-FARC to speak before the UN Security Council.

(You may be interested: Aida Merlano will expand her testimony in Court in the case against Arturo Char).

According to the Secretary General’s report, since the signing of the agreement, 303 former guerrillas have been murdered, and in 2021 alone the murder of 78 social leaders and another 222 people in 56 massacres was recorded, in addition to the forced displacement of 72,600 Colombians.

This alarming situation led, in their individual interventions, the 15 members of the Security Council to express their concern about the persistence of violence in our country.

“There are unacceptable levels of insecurity. That cannot be allowed to destroy democracy and undo the hard-won gains for stable and lasting peace,” said Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s representative to the UN.

(You may be interested: ‘From Venezuela an attack was planned and financed in Saravena’, Ministry of Defense).

This cannot be allowed to end democracy and destroy what has been so hard-won for stable and lasting peace.

For his part, his counterpart from Kenya, Martin Kimani, highlighted the slow pace of implementation of the ethnic chapter of the agreement, and, along the same lines, the representative of the United States, Jeffrey DeLaurentis, assured that there is much room for improvement in matters of gender and work with Afro-descendant and indigenous communities, “who are disproportionately victimized by the violence”.

Regarding the crisis in Arauca, a department bordering Venezuela, the Russian representative, Dmitry Polyanskiy, assured that “achieving a stable peace in Colombia would be facilitated by normalizing relations with its neighboring country.” He also expressed concern about the lack of information on progress in the peace negotiations with the ELN (which, at the moment, are not a possibility under the Government of Iván Duque).

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia.

Mona Juul, permanent representative of Norway, the country that chairs the council, took up the calls expressed during the session, which also focused on asking for greater agility in comprehensive rural reform and access to land, and closed by saying that “we must not skimp efforts to end the violence, which destroys the faith of the agreement in the peace agreement”.

(You may be interested: In one year, the ‘Clan del Golfo’ lost 6.8 billion pesos).

For his part, the presidential adviser Emilio Archila, who was representing the Government, indicated that they have spared no effort to end the violence in the country and assured that “Colombia is a better country, with historical advances in the implementation of the peace” in terms of victims, reintegration, substitution of illicit crops, Development Plans with a Territorial Approach (Pdet) and comprehensive rural development initiatives.

Archila added that the foundations have been laid so that the next governments can build on what has already been built, in a 15-year transformative process to implement the peace agreement.

Read other Justice news

@JusticiaET

justice@eltiempo.com