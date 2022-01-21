UNPHU medical students hold a workshop with the Ministry of Labor

Editorial Office Student Health

The UNPHU School of Medicine and the Ministry of Labor held at the beginning of the semester 01/03/22 the 1st workshop for the students of Medicine 1 and 2 of the UNPHU with the purpose that each week for Biosafety they could attend around 16/20 until complete the 80 students of this curricular cycle and manage to get involved in everything related to: Hygiene, Health and Industrial Safety, Regulation 522-06, Protection Programs, Prevention of occupational risks, work accidents and occupational diseases, as well as the importance of them in fostering, promoting and educating a culture in risk management/control, for next week which is the 3rd, the 2nd group will attend.

We are interested in the positioning of the UNPHU School of Medicine vis-à-vis not only the Ministry of Labor but also the ILO for the development of joint projects where students can foster their creativity, commitment to the health of Dominican workers in an enriching public (DGHSSI)/private (UNPHU School of Medicine) alliance. Motivation in students and practical score have been achieved in the midst of the health situation that humanity is experiencing. As a teacher, the challenges of the moment are accepted and each day has been reinvented to keep students alive, alert and above all awake. The coordinating teacher was Dr. Lillian Rodriguez, an excellent professor at the School of Medicine and a member of the Board of Directors.