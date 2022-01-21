Unrecognizable: this was the radical transformation of Sofía Vergara for her role in the new Netflix series

Sofia Vergara, Colombian actress. showed a photo of his body in the nineties. Photo: Instagram

‘Modern family’ was the last major production featuring Sofía Vergara, one of the most famous Colombian actresses in the world.

That series, broadcast from 2009 to 2020, served as a springboard for the woman from Barranquilla to establish herself as one of the most important national talents, being called to play dozens of films, sharing a set with renowned actors such as Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodríguez and Mel Gibson. , among others. Now, the Colombian decided to undertake a new acting challenge, this time away from the comedy genre.

Vergara will be the protagonist of ‘Griselda’, the new series that Netflix is ​​preparing and that will tell the story of Griselda Blanco, one of the best-known drug traffickers in the country and allies of Pablo Escobar in the Medellín Cartel. Well, the woman from Barranquilla will give life to the one also known as ‘The Black Widow’ in this production.

To embody her character, the actress had to make a radical transformation to her image and this is how Netflix made it known through a photo shared on its social networks. In the image it can be seen that he is practically unrecognizable, both in his facial features and in his hair, which looks messy.

“This is the first look at Sofía Vergara in ‘Griselda’, a miniseries that tells the story of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most well-known cartels in history”, was the text with which the platform accompanied the photo on its Twitter account. And as expected, the reactions were positive due to the fact that she is part of a production in this interface, but negative because they will once again broadcast a series about drug traffickers.

Through its social networks, Netflix shared a shot of Sofía Vergara’s transformation to embody Griselda Blanco in the series “Griselda”. PHOTO: Twitter screenshot (@NetflixLAT)

“I love that it is Sofía Vergara, but it annoys me that they continue with the theme of the posters when there is so much to tell”; “And when are we going to stop romanticizing the cartels and stop turning them into soap operas?” and “Bye Netflix, you screwed your mother, another fucking narcos novel series” were just some of the reactions to the trill that became popular in a short time.

Christian Tappan, another luxury actor who will appear in ‘Griselda’

It is worth remembering that he had a dream 2021, because in addition to being part of the series ‘The revenge of the Juanas’ -Netflix- and ‘It was always me’ -Disney- he was laureate at the national and international levels: he won a Platinum Award – for his participation in ‘Theft of the century’-, a Macondo and also became the first Colombian nominated for an International Emmy Award.

Additionally, the actor announced this Thursday that he will also be part of the cast of “Griselda” through a publication on Instagram, which is made up of a screenshot of a press article and where a photo of him appears next to other talents. who will make their appearance in this miniseries.

“Letting life flow can lead us to things that we never imagined, in a month I will be 50 and today I can tell you about moments like this! Thank you always for accompanying me in every step”, was a part of the message that Tappan wrote in the post. In addition, it should be remembered that in ‘Griselda’ figures such as Diego Trujillo, Paulina Dávila, Albeto Ammann -who played ‘Pacho Herrera’ in the Narcos series- and the singer Karol G, among others, will also act.

Through his Instagram account, the actor announced his participation in the series ‘Griselda’, which will star Sofía Vergara. PHOTO: Instagram screenshot

