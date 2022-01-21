UPAEP student Diego Hernández signs with the New York Yankees

Edgar Gonzalez

For the second consecutive day, the North American organization of New York Yankees signed a young prospect from Puebla, now being the case of the high school student from UPAEP, Diego Hernandez Zapata, the one chosen by the “Manhattan Mules”, which will thus begin its long journey with a view to debuting in the near future in Major League Baseball.

Fact that was confirmed in a meeting with the media, where in the company of authorities from his house of studies, as well as from the New Yorkers scout Lee Sigman Hernández Zapata said he felt extremely satisfied, aware of the challenge that now lies ahead.

“I feel great satisfaction and impressive pride; there are many challenges, ups and downs, the challenge is to go step by step to go through class A, AA, AAA and later debut. The emotional support of the family is very important to reach this achievement, before having the talent, working, going to the gym or everything that sport represents is the emotional support, which is found in the parents and in the brother, thanks to destiny I got some fabulous parents who are always supporting, of course , my brother, the best example”.

For his part, the former manager of the Angelopolis Tigers, now a talent scout with those from New York, Lee Sigmann, He stressed that although the challenge will not be easy for Diego, he trusts that the education received, together with his physical-athletic abilities, will lead him to fulfill the dream he has in mind.

“I want people who have intelligence both in life and on the pitch, we signed Diego for the character and courage he has.”

Similarly, the director of the UPAEP High School, Juan Pablo Villarreal Bulnes, stressed that without a doubt the case of Diego is a great source of pride for the student community, which with this will make it very clear that when something is proposed, it is only enough to work intensely to achieve it.

“As UPAEP we are proud of you, today you remind us how important it is to bet forward,” he said.

As a right-handed pitcher, Diego will now have a long way to go, which will begin next February when he travels to the Dominican Republic, where he will be part of the yankees training camp, with a view to their participation in the Rookie League or Summer League, where squads made up of prospects from the “Major leagues”.

