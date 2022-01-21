VIDEO: Eduin Caz’s lover from Grupo Firme relives intimate encounter with the singer and gives more details

In 2021 it became known that the famous vocalist of Grupo Firme, Eduin Caz, was unfaithful to his wife, as revealed by the singer himself on his social networks, before the alleged lover began to post videos of her meeting with the artist on social networks.

This controversy again took off after Stephanie Hernández, the alleged lover of the interpreter, spoke with the show program, “Ventaneando”, where she assured that when she spent the night with Eduin Caz she was 21 years old and did not know that the member of the band at the time was married, however “things happened and what happened happened.”

Hernández recounted his affair with the singer, where the young woman stated that everyone in Firm Group they learned that he spent the night with the vocalist and even Eduin Caz’s brother brought them food to the room: “The brother took us from dinner to the room”, he explained and then pointed out that being a family it was natural that he not throw him out head first.

Previously, The young woman had reported through her TikTok account that, in 2019, Grupo Firme went to her city, and since she was forming a friendship with one of the members, she was invited to the after party after the concert. There she met Eduin Caz, who approached her and after a talk, they ended up spending the night together.

According to her comments, she decided to publish the video because a friend from Tijuana was left as a liar after she revealed that Eduin was not faithful to his wife., since the vocalist denied this fact, before which, Stephanie Hernández was upset and came to the girl’s defense by showing evidence of what was referred to.

“My friend was like a liar, so she said ‘I’m going to support her’; I am a person who knows how to accept when he watered it, when he made a mistake, then I do recognize that what I did was wrong, it was a burst of courage”, reported for Ventaneando.

For its part, Eduin Caz assures that Stephanie wanted to blackmail him with the video, So, shortly after his slip, the singer showed the video to his wife, who decided to give him a second chance.

When questioned about whether it was true that she wanted to extort Eduin Caz, the young woman assured that this was not true and referred that the images she shared were not of a sexual nature, for which the Olympia Law would not proceed, despite the fact that it protects men and women: “If I had extorted him, that is a crime, I would be in jail, but it is not applicable, I consulted with my lawyer and the Olympia Law is not applicable, although it does support men and women, but they were not sexual images”, said Stephanie exclusively for the Pati Chapoy program.

