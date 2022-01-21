Video: La Segura reappears with an emotional message about her health, “Soon I will be operated on”

Photo: Instagram @la_segura

Last January 16 Natalie Segura, better known in social networks as La Segura, He confessed to his followers that he would stop producing content, this due to the delicate state of health that sometimes prevented him from sitting or standing for a long time. According to what she mentioned on one occasion, her heels felt very hot, as if they were burning the soles of her feet and she thought that it was all due to the sequels left in her spine by some shots that she received a few years ago.

This Friday, January 21, the renowned influencer reappeared on her social networks with two emotional messages on her ‘InstaStories’ in which she gave her followers a piece of calm and took the opportunity to thank them for the signs of affection they have had with her.

“I want to tell you that if God allows it, they will soon operate on me… finally!”assured the woman from Cali, who stressed that thanks to the help of her followers and the recommendations she received “Surgeons rained down on me from heaven”However, as she points out in the message, she thought at some point the health professionals would not dare to operate on her.

And he added: “Many of you I know that you care about me from the heart and I thank you from the bottom of my soul, That is why I want to share with you that I am calmer, my friends have been close to me, making my days more entertaining. and I tell you that she had been in a mermaid position for three months, I can’t stand one more bed”.

In another of her Instagram stories, where she has more than 7.9 million followers, La Segura mentioned that she hopes this will soon become a bad memory that will leave an almost indelible mark on her because “it is part of the process to find the purpose”.

“I will never get tired of naming him – God – and giving him the credit he deserves in everything he does in my life, I am not only talking about the good ones, I am talking about the apparently ‘bad’ things that he has allowed me to do. Long live because each one of them has made me the woman I am today”La Segura concluded in his message.

The content generator has been suffering pain in her spine for three months due to the biopolymers in her buttocks

Caleña’s message was replicated by different entertainment portals such as ‘Tracking Famous’, where it is already close to 2,000 ‘likes’, in addition to the more than 130 comments left by Instagram users in the who assure that it would be a strategy to monetize their health problems and generating all kinds of ridicule.

Others have expressed their messages of support, of which the following stand out: “I don’t like him, but God grant that he recovers soon”“Courage, you can God dad is with everyone”, “God bless you and I hope everything goes super well”, “Open your heart to God and ask with faith, you will see the results”, “You are not much to my liking, but I wish you a shower of blessings”.

On the other hand, Alexa Mena, mother of the content generator, also expressed concern about her daughter’s state of health and asked the followers of Cali to join in prayer so that the influencer’s recovery is given in good terms.

“She loves what she does and that warrior that God gave me since I was little is going to be fine, that’s why I ask you to support us in prayer and that certainty be in all our hearts”pointed out the mother of La Segura.

