“Vivir del Cuento” will be out of Cuban TV for more than a month: this is the reason

Cuban actor Luis Silva, known for his role as “Pánfilo” in the humorous serial “Vivir del Cuento” confirmed through his social networks that the show would be more than a month without broadcasting new chapters on Cuban Television.

When questioned by a follower of the program, saying that no chapters had come out this week, the actor specified: “We will be four or five Mondays without programs. We had cases of Covid in the collective.” His comment unleashed many reactions of “sadness” among fans.

It is not the first time that cases of coronavirus hit the show, nor that it “disappears” for weeks from the Cubavisión channel’s television grid. In August 2021, Silva reappeared on social networks after the return of his beloved space was announced on national television.

Silva confessed then that in those days he had received many messages of concern after the “disappearance” of the popular comedy show. However, the humorist sent a message of relief to his followers that this would continue.

The popular humorous space “Vivir del Cuento”, which broadcasts on Cuban television, returned like this on Monday, August 2, after its departure from TV caused criticism from viewers and a lot of rumors on social networks. Those have not been the only blows, he has also seen characters like Ruperto, they had to be eliminated, because the actor, Omar Franco, was based in the United States.

On July 30, 2021, the channel announced in an informative note that several programs, most of them humorous, were still part of the grid, due to rumors about their disappearance due to their critical content. The text alleged changes in its programming as a cause for the temporary cessation of transmissions.

Silva, protagonist of “Vivir del Cuento”, criticized the repression unleashed by the government in the protests of July of that year. Some Miami newspapers, such as El Nuevo Herald, insinuated that these were the cause of the momentary disappearance of the program on Cuban TV.

“No repression, no beatings. I want peace and prosperity for all Cubans, that everyone’s thoughts be respected,” Silva said on his Instagram profile after the July 11 demonstrations in Cuba.