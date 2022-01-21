Volunteer doctors to work in Primary in the afternoon

A total of 251 doctors and 196 nurses has volunteered to work evenings for pay at Primary Care in Castilla y León and thus relieve the pressure on you and improve the care provided.

This was stated in the press conference after the meeting of the Governing Council by the Minister of Health, Alejandro Vázquez, who believes that it is an “acceptable” figure and the response is positive if one takes into account a “voluntary” character, in addition of the “important pressure” that doctors and nurses endure due to the pandemic, which subjects them to fatigue and “significant” fatigue.

Vázquez recalled that it is a voluntary work program for medical and nursing staff in order to improve the assistance provided and that there was an agreement within the framework of the Sectorial Table to do it in this voluntary way to improve the workload care work of the centers, relieve the “tension” and It will currently have a duration of two months and its corresponding evaluation.

In addition, he pointed out that there is a “sensitive” number of retired doctors determined to work and collaborate with the health service, specifically 68 doctors and six nurses, whom he thanked this “act of generosity”.