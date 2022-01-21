Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Friday, January 21

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You leave old feelings of guilt and now use all that energy to grow in the personal aspect. You will let everyone assume their responsibilities in relation to the family and the home. You will dedicate more time to yourself, to your person. You will feel light and free. Lucky numbers: 13, 9, 44.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Do not go to extremes giving free rein to your emotions. Pay more attention to your intimate life, to the very personal. Be natural, spontaneous, but always in complete control of your actions. Find the midpoint in your romantic relationships and you will see peace and understanding reign. Lucky numbers: 4, 2, 19.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Take time to take care of yourself and beautify yourself, Gemini. Pay attention to your physical and emotional health. Any type of renewal or change suits you. The stars today put charm and attraction in your intimate world and exalt your sensitivity and creativity like never before. Lucky numbers: 33, 18, 49.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

The stars give you courage and energy to finish everything unfinished in your life. Accept life as it is and do not idealize other people. Pay attention to everything you dream of, write your dreams as you will receive notices to guide you better in what you want to do. Lucky numbers: 25, 14, 3.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will criticize yourself both in the negative and in the positive and you will learn from your mistakes. You are now entering a period of self-assessment. You break with something that you have been doing for years and that, although it has given you good financial gains, does not satisfy you on a personal level. Lucky numbers: 28, 25, 1.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Your thoughts are focused on everything related to your home. You will feel like changing, traveling or moving to another place. The adventurous spirit awakens in you and you will seek to put down roots with your family, but you will be thinking of doing it abroad. Lucky numbers: 21, 7, 31.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Be honest and speak from the heart with those who affect you, hinder you or paralyze you. Let nothing frighten you. Take your time in everything, don’t be in a hurry. Recharge your emotional batteries so that you are mentally clear and can make smart decisions that will lead you to financial progress. Lucky numbers: 5, 33, 21.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Open your eyes wide to everything that seems too good to be true. Control your impulsiveness especially when shopping. Be more selective with what you buy and always remember that quality is worth more than quantity. Don’t keep insisting on what doesn’t suit you. Lucky numbers: 9, 3, 16.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Show your creativity and channel all that energy you carry inside in a positive way, where both you and others benefit. Meditate on something that you know can affect those around you in some way. Resolve to be more considerate to those you love. Lucky numbers: 37, 5, 40.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You now have many plans, many ideas in your mind and you don’t know where to start. Go in search of advice, help, guidance and you will find the answer you are looking for, Capricorn. Ask your Angels with faith, your beings of light to guide you on the right path. Lucky numbers: 7, 18, 4.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Dry your tears and laugh a lot. God, life, those who love you want to see you happy. Don’t continue suffering for those who don’t even remember you anymore. Turn the page on that sad chapter of your life. Seek the company of sentient and spiritual beings who can help you reach a higher state of consciousness. Lucky numbers: 40, 10, 5.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You continue to be somewhat impulsive in everything you say and do. It is imperative that you control your emotions if you want to have a calm day, at peace with yourself and with those around you. Choose to be silent before speaking so that you do not offend with your words. Don’t jump into new ventures just yet. Lucky numbers: 9, 5, 33.