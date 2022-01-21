“We look good”: Roberto Romano reveals the reasons why he ended up with Alicia Machado

After the mediatic romance they lived through came to an end Roberto Romano and Alicia Machado after passing through the reality show “The house of the famous”, the Mexican actor revealed that lack of time was one of the main reasons why they ended, in addition to the fact that each one decided to focus on their professional projects.

“Right now she is focused on her family, I am focused on my work, she lives in the United States, I live in Mexico and unfortunately the weather did not favor us. We connected very well inside the house, he was the person with whom I connected the most We get along very well, I love her very much and both she and I wish each other only well”, sentenced the 32-year-old actor in an interview for Grupo Formula.

Roberto Romano and Alicia Machado Photo: Instagram

@robertoromanomx

In the same conversation Roberto Romano acknowledged that had it not been for the famous Telemundo reality show he would never have met Alicia Machado, because before participating I did not know who I was.

Roberto Romano admits that “The House of the Famous” opened many doors for him

Robert Roman He said that he was grateful for the opportunity to be part of “The House of Celebrities”, since that allowed him to become known as an actor.

“It was a great experience in my career, I had never seen myself on a reality show, but I decided to let people know who Roberto Romano was, and I think that in the end the response from the public was positive, I think that it managed to connect me with the people and for me the reality show was a life experience, one of the strongest I’ve experienced as an actor and as a person,” said the actor.

When questioned about his controversial participation in the reality show, since during his stay he was branded a womanizer, since he was romantically involved with Kimberlky Flores, Alicia Machado and Manelyk, the young interpreter said that nothing that happened inside was acted out and was always transparent so you don’t regret anything.

“A lot of people were telling me what my strategy was, and I didn’t really come in with a strategy, my strategy was to be me, because ultimately that leads you to get involved in the game, I was 100% real”, he declared.

For now Roberto Romano is calm on his return to Televisa where he is already preparing a new project for this year.