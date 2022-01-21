We tried the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Windows 11 and this was our experience

If I had to sum up my experience with the Surface Laptop 4 in a few words, I’d say it’s one of the best looking laptops you can buy, but the best part is the winning combination that comes with Windows 11. After several weeks of testing , there is no doubt that I was able to work, play and surf on one of the strongest teams at Microsoft.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (available now for USD$899 or MX$ 30,999) is a device that looks elegant, minimalist and light -it weighs 1.2 kilograms-. It can be purchased with both a 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen and you can buy it with Intel or AMD processors.

This team is a delight to write on. The keys are snappy and sized at 1.3 millimeters deep, providing a satisfying level of feedback while keeping hands comfortable. Part of this comfort is due to the soft fabric interior that covers the entire area around the keyboard and doubles as a large wrist rest.

And something that is very positive is that the screen is touch, so it works well with your finger or with a Surface Pen (which you can buy separately $29.99 and MX$ 2,099). And while it’s not a laptop that turns into a tablet, it’s nice that you can use this accessory from time to time.

In powerful equipment, but sacrifices the battery

It is a laptop that is not optimized for gaming, but I wanted to try it with not so demanding titles like ‘Fortnite’, ‘Rocket League’ and ‘Overwatch’ and the main problem I found was that the fan became clearly audible and the computer got a bit warm. Certainly, we are facing a laptop more designed to work and in that function it performs extremely well.

It’s a fairly minimalist device in terms of ports, with only a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a headphone jack and a port to connect the charger. The laptop has a brightly colored screen and has a pair of built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Not everything is perfect. The 720p webcam has improved over the previous model in low-light scenes, but it still shows noise during your video calls, so we recommend using an external ring light ( USD$25.80 and MX$ 313) .

Battery running short

The Surface Laptop 4 has a fast-draining battery, although it’s improved over its predecessor, and easily exceeds eight hours of continuous work, but some alternatives on the market give better usage times.

The Windows 11 experience

In October 2021 we told you about Windows 11, the biggest software update that Microsoft has made in recent years and that will bring your computer a much fresher new look, some new ways to multitask and chat with friends and some improvements. performance for games.

Microsoft’s new operating system gives Windows a fresh design that’s more colorful, cleaner and easier to use, and on this laptop I could appreciate how fast and intuitive it is. One of my favorite features is multitasking. If you haven’t activated it yet on your Windows 11 computer you can go to Settings (or use the Windows key + I), go to Systems and select Multitasking and enable Snap windows in the Multitasking menu.

Important changes in the start menu

Windows 11 breaks with what Windows 10 had accustomed us to, and to achieve this, Microsoft brings a lot of visual modifications. Among them especially its renewed start menu.

It will also make it easy to configure your own layout with the most used applications. You can rearrange windows using all sorts of layouts and sizes more easily. Finally, you can group these custom layouts with names and create profiles such as Productivity, Entertainment, or Gaming so you can switch modes faster.

In summary

The Surface Laptop 4 is a good piece of equipment with some unique advantages that help it stand out from the competition. Its large screen is great for multitasking, its keyboard is one of the most comfortable I’ve ever used, and its mix of USB-A and USB-C ports lets you use a wide range of accessories.

What still needs to be improved is a little more battery and webcam, as it is still short compared to other laptops.

The Surface Laptop 4 with integrated AMD Ryzen processor is on sale for USD$899 or MX$ 30,999, with the possibility of paying up to 15 MSI through Amazon Mexico.

Don’t forget to join our Telegram group. For more recommendations, offers and reviews read CNN Underscored in Spanish