What are the first 6 hotel chains to be established in Pedernales? Here we tell you

Six well-known international brand hotel chains, such as Hilton, Marriott, Sunwing, AmResorts, Iberostar Group and Karisma Hotels & Resort, are the ones contemplated to start operations at the opening of the first stage of the new tourist destination of the Dominican Republic in Cabo Rojo , Flints.

The information was offered by the executive director of the General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships (DGAPP), Sigmund Freund, when presenting the official Master Plan of the Pedernales Tourism Development Project, with the assistance of President Luis Abinader, within the framework of the celebration of the 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), in Madrid.

Freud specified that In this first stage of the project, 4,700 rooms will be built., with a density of 30 rooms per hectare and added that this is the lowest in the development of tourist poles in the country due to its commitment to being an eco-friendly destination.

He added that Cabo Rojo-Pedernales has all the conditions to become a tourist reference in the Caribbean, located in the very center of the Caribbean, one hour and 24 minutes from Miami, 2 hours and 58 minutes from New York and 8:00 hours from Madrid.

“Since now Pedernales is a benchmark, as it is the only destination to be developed from scratch under a public-private partnership, with a master plan that defines every detail of its execution in the four phases planned to be implemented in the next 11 years”, said Freund in the presentation held in the Ballroom 1 room, of the Rosewood Villamagna hotel, in Madrid.

project details

During the presentation, the consultants responsible for the design of the master plan and the financial model of the project, Diego Forero and José Gior Ariza, offered the technical details of the project.

In the investment plan and the official business model, presented by the consultants, a total investment of US$2,245 million is estimated with public and private contributions. They highlighted that the land provided by the State has a value of US$719.1 million, while an investment of US$977.6 million is projected for the construction of the hotels.

At the conclusion of the presentation of the consultants, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, highlighted the importance that the development of this new destination has for the growth of Dominican tourism and for the Dominican economy and affirmed that the impact of this project in the South it is incalculable.

At the close of the presentation ceremony, President Luis Abinader reiterated the importance of this project and announced that he is committed to creating all the necessary infrastructure for the successful development of the area.

The president stressed that this new and spectacular tourist destination will create close to 20,000 direct jobs and more than 50,000 indirect jobs, with all that this implies for the economic dynamism of a region, and concluded his words by stating that “this is one of our most ambitious projects. One of the most demanded and necessary”.

Investor meetings

The executive director of the DGAPP exhausted an agenda of private meetings with Spanish investors, to whom he presented the portfolio of projects that will be developed in the country under the public-private partnership model.

Freund, together with a delegation from the DGAPP, participated in a series of activities to promote and attract foreign investment to the country organized by the Ministry of Tourism, the Banco Popular Dominicano and the Banco de Reservas.