What climate awaits the selection in the United States?

The El Salvador national team left last Wednesday for the United States and after a journey of several hours to reach Indianapolis, the team led by Hugo Pérez began an acclimatization camp in which they will have a friendly against a team to be defined from the USL .

But what will the blue and white face? The weather will be one of the main concerns of the coaching staff. Center back Roberto Domínguez considered that it is an aspect to consider but in the end both teams face the same conditions.

“The weather is not an excuse or something that affects us. We have to adapt because we know that it is warmer here, but in the end the two teams will be on the field with the same conditions,” said the player.

ACCLIMATIZATION

The issue of adaptation to high temperatures will be key. Multiple studies confirm that as the temperature drops, the body begins to pump less blood to the extremities to keep warm, which can cause poor performance in athletes if they are not used to these conditions.

It is just one of the examples of what happens if the preparation is not adequate. From the beginning of the preparation, coach Hugo Pérez commented on the importance of arriving in the United States early.

“They have commented that we are not going to stand the cold, I don’t know if we are going to stand the cold or not, but what I can tell you is that I have spoken with the players and they have to mentalize. There are eight or nine days to acclimatize and get used to that. On the day of the game we will not have excuses, that is the reality”, said the strategist.

The national team will have a week to show that it is ready for this and any weather it may have to face, in the return of the octagonal to Qatar 2022. After the game on January 27 against the North Americans, El Salvador must face Honduras and finally to Canada, in Cuscatlán, at the end of the triple day.