What Tecatito Corona did and that is why he would continue on the Sevilla bench

January 19, 2022 4:24 p.m.

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona debuted in La Liga with the Seville in the one-goal tie between his team and Valencia in Mestalla, since he entered the game in the 74th minute of the game for Papu Gómez, however, he could have difficulties to get a place in the following games.

The Mexican striker had some plays to demonstrate his potential, but he did not take advantage, he lost balls easily due to lack of rhythm and, in fact, he had a clear play in which he was in front of the goalkeeper of the Valencia, defined above Jasper Cillessen and the ball went out the side of the rival goal.

That play could have represented the winning goal for the Seville, which would have put the Andalusian team two points behind Real Madrid and would have kept him fully in the fight for the La Liga title, which he could not get the “Tecatito” Crown.

The following matches of Jesús Manuel Corona with Sevilla

The “little teak” will have to continue working to have a place in the lineup of the Seville, which next Saturday will face Celta de Vigo led by Néstor Araujo and Orbelín Pineda at 11:30 am in Mexico, and after the national team break they will face Osasuna.