What’s Next in New York’s Investigation of Former President – ​​NBC4 New York

NEW YORK — After investigating former President Donald Trump for several years, New York Attorney General Letitia James used a court filing Tuesday to outline much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far. The legal memorandum alleges the Republican’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its assets while seeking loans and tax breaks.

Here’s what this development could mean for Trump and his namesake company:

IS DONALD TRUMP CHARGED WITH A CRIME?

At this point, he has not been charged with any crime. The New York attorney general has yet to decide if he wants to file a civil suit.

WHO IS LETITIA JAMES?

New York’s attorney general, a Democrat elected in 2018, has sued Trump multiple times on behalf of the state over his policies as president. He also sued the National Rifle Association and was instrumental in the fall of Governor Andrew Cuomo from power. He released a report over the summer saying the Democrat sexually harassed 11 women. James briefly ran for governor last fall before deciding to run for reelection as attorney general.

WHAT IS INVESTIGATING?

James’ office has been examining whether the Trump Organization obtained loans or tax breaks by lying about the value of Trump’s assets. Long before he became president, Trump was scrutinized for claims about the size of his personal fortune and the value of his properties. It is not illegal to lie to the public about the value of your penthouse, but it could be a crime to lie about the value of assets to banks, business partners or tax authorities.

WHAT HAVE YOU FOUND SO FAR?

His office said investigators had found a pattern in which the Trump Organization had used dubious or unsupported methods to exaggerate the value of things it owned.

In one example of many, the legal filing said the company increased the estimated value of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse by $200 million by saying it was nearly three times its actual size.

Trump’s financial statements containing the raised values ​​were then sent to banks for credit to meet the terms of existing loans, James’ office said. The attorney general’s office said inflated financial statements once helped Trump obtain $300 million in loans from Deutsche Bank.

The legal filing says the company also overvalued land donations made in New York and California to account for millions of dollars in tax deductions.

WHAT IS THE POINT OF MAKING THESE ACCUSATIONS NOW?

Tuesday’s filing was intended to persuade a judge that Donald Trump and two of his children, Don Jr. and Ivanka, should be forced to answer questions under oath.

New York University law professor Stephen Gillers says James also likely feels he “has a duty to tell the public what he’s doing and why,” given the intensity with which Trump criticized the investigation. and stated that it is motivated by political hatred.

It could also be meant to intimidate Trump.

“It’s like when a country shows off its guns and tanks at a military parade to warn opponents, ‘Don’t mess with us,'” Gillers said.

WHAT IS THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION?

It is a company through which Trump manages his many business affairs, including his investments in office towers, hotels and golf courses and his numerous marketing deals.

WAS THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION NO LONGER IN LEGAL TROUBLE?

Yes. The company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged with tax fraud in July. They are accused of conspiring to pay lucrative off-the-books fringe benefits to senior executives. That criminal investigation, overseen by the Manhattan district attorney, is separate from the civil investigation of James.

WHAT DO THE TRUMPs SAY ABOUT ALL THIS?

The Trump Organization issued a statement calling the investigation “baseless” and politically motivated. He said James had “failed New Yorkers by basing his entire candidacy on a promise to get Trump at all costs without having seen a shred of evidence and in violation of every conceivable ethical rule.” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that James should be disbarred.

WHATS NEXT?

In the immediate future, a judge will decide whether to require Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to submit to questioning.

Once his investigation is complete, James could file a lawsuit in which the state would seek financial sanctions against Trump or his company, or even a ban from engaging in certain types of businesses. Separately, the Manhattan district attorney has also convened a grand jury to examine many of the same issues and see if there is enough evidence for criminal charges.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR DONALD TRUMP’S POLITICAL FUTURE?

This does not move the needle very much. Trump supporters and critics are equally committed to his positions. If Trump runs for president in 2024, any criminal cases that arise could be damaging, but an indictment or even conviction on criminal charges does not stop anyone from seeking the presidency. Trump even used the investigation to galvanize his supporters, airing an anti-James video at a rally in Arizona last weekend.