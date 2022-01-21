WhatsApp on iPad: how to add the application on Apple devices | apps | iOS | Download application | Free WhatsApp | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp It still has some details that do not convince iOS users. For example, there is no app for Apple’s smartwatch, you can simply read the notification but not reply.

On the other hand, there is no app in the App Store on iPad OS or Apple’s operating system on iPads. There are some payment alternatives in the store, such as “Messenger”, a third-party application that emulates WhatsApp Web so that you can connect your mobile.

How to install a WhatsApp icon on iPad?

Of course, there are ways you can skip paying third-party apps. Next we will teach you how to add the WhatsApp button to the home panel of your iPad so that you can receive and send messages.

We refer to a button that directly opens the Safari browser. First you must open WhatsApp Web in the following link from your iPad; Next, you will have to log in by scanning the QR code.

Once your account is open in your tablet’s browser, press the ‘Share’ button, the one that is made up of a square and a date on top. If you share the website with a friend, you will send it to them as a link.

But if you check at the bottom you will find the option “Add to Start”. Pressing it will add the WhatsApp button as if it were a downloaded application. Upon entering, it will send you to the browser where your open account is.

How to install a WhatsApp icon on iPad? (Photo: capture)

