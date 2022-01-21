WhatsApp recovers an old functionality and hardly anyone has noticed | Technology

WhatsApp usually adds news to the app without warning. An old function returns, and can be really useful when you have problems.

There are few applications more guarded and monitored than WhatsApp. Any small change in its code, or in its functions, immediately goes viral. That is why it is surprising that this new functionality has gone unnoticed.

The specialized website Android Police has found it by chance, without anyone having reported it. So we don’t know how long it’s been active. It surprises, because it is quite useful.

Maybe it’s because not a new feature. WhatsApp deactivated it a long time ago, but now it has returned, and many people have not even noticed that it was not there. What is it about?

The new whatsapp feature that has gone unnoticed, is the possibility of activating a direct chat with the technical service, to solve any problems you have with the app.

It is very useful if you have discovered a scam, an inappropriate message, or something does not work, or has been damaged.

To use this old return function you just have to go to Settings, and then enter Help. Finally tap on contact us, and below you will see that the option of launch a direct chat with the technical service:

chat has a green mark to indicate that you are a legitimate WhatsApp contact. When you solve the problem, it is automatically deleted.

According to AndroidPolice it doesn’t work for everyone, but in our case we do have it in our Android version of WhatsApp, as you can see in the screenshot, so it seems like a fairly widespread function.

It is a new option that is appreciated because From a chat it is easier to have a conversation with the technical service, instead of a simple form, where you have to wait for a response and then wait for a reply time.

WhatsApp keeps adding features constantly. Some are just tests in beta versions that never see the light of day, but others reach the final version and are consolidated.

Just a few days ago a new beta version was leaked that adds new drawing tools, to create more creative messages, or design your own stickers.

The competition with Telegram and Signal is great, so you have to constantly add new features to keep users happy.