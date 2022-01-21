WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging that is used by millions of people every day, whether to resolve a personal issue, work or even school, which is why it has also become the perfect target of scammers.

A new type of scam was recently unveiled, which consists of hack your whatsapp account through the voicemail, this way they can take control of the application. We explain a little more in detail how they operate and how to protect your account.

WhatsApp, thus avoid hacking your account with voicemail. Photo: Reform



How they hack your account

Fraudsters register their victim’s number on WhatsApp to link it to another phone, in this way they request that they give them another verification code through a phone call, so they can answer it and know said code, in case they have the phone with them .

But if they do not have it, it is not an impediment to continue with the scam, since what they do then is ask the application to send them the verification code through a call and if the other person does not answer it, then they leave a voice message with that code.

The next step is for the criminal to call the victim’s voicemail from another phone to retrieve the verification code, as this is generally a tool that is hardly used, access codes are usually the ones that come by default, for example, 1111 or 1234.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp, how to put music from YouTube and Spotify to your States

In this way, criminals manage to gain control of the WhatsApp account and send messages to family and friends asking for money, in the name of their acquaintance, or just extorting users with personal information.

So that this does not happen to you, you can follow the recommendations issued by the Cyber ​​Police Unit of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, which are:

Activate two-step verification, which you can achieve by going to the “Settings” section, then click on account and select “2-step verification”, click on “Activate”, set a security PIN and confirm the PIN. Finally enter your email address, confirm the address and that’s it.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp: news that will arrive with the 2022 updates

They also recommend set a custom PIN to voice mail, or if the user does not use it, the most advisable thing to do is to unsubscribe to avoid being a victim of this type of scam.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.