Which Chivas players would be called up to the Mexican National Team for the Qualifiers?

The team from Guadalajara could contribute between three and four elements for the next FIFA date, which will be fundamental.

The coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino will announce in the next few hours the list of summoned for the next three duels of the World Cup Qualifying where they will be measured Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama, for which the possibility is opened for some elements of Chivas from Guadalajara have the opportunity to be called.

the strategist ofThe Tricolor will present some surprises for these fundamental meetings in the aspirations of the Mexican team to fight for their direct ticket to the Copa del Qatar World Cup 2022, where there might be opportunity for some elements of the sacred herd, especially after the first match of the Closing Tournament 2022 where they looked great.

Which Chivas players could be called el Tri?

The footballer who seems to have earned a place in the national team is Alexis Vega, who has been repeatedly summoned to the Tricolor in the most recent duels, he even suffered two injuries that prevented him from seeing activity in several duels with Chivas in the previous tournament, but beyond the Gru, there are other footballers competing for a position.

Gilberto Sepúlveda was called in some eliminatory duels and also for the Gold Cup, pero before the possible return of Carlos Salcedo It seems difficult for them to get hold of Guadalajara’s central defender, in addition to the fact that he is not going through his best moment. Another player who had been called is Fernando Beltrán even though he was less active last season.

It is so the “Nene” could be another player taken into account in the Mexican midfield. Roberto Alvarado is another regular summoned with “Tata” to the Aztec team, for this reason he would also be another of the soccer players who will join the list that will be offered on the afternoon of this Thursday, January 20.

Mexico’s next matches in the Qualifiers

January 27 | Jamaica vs. Mexico | 6:00 p.m. in Kingston

January 30 | Mexico vs. Costa Rica | 5:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium

February 02 | Mexico vs. Panama | 9:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium