WINTER BASEBALL – Pitch duel between Estrellas Orientales and the Cibao Giants

A young veteran who has extended his participation in the tournament to help his adopted club win the crown will be on one side on the mound.

A young Major League prospect with more drive than experience will be on the other side.

That is the matchup of the starting pitchers announced for the fourth game of the final series between the Estrellas Orientales and the Gigantes del Cibao that will take place this afternoon starting at five o’clock at the Julián Javier stadium in the city of San Francisco de Macorís.

Enny Romero, who has extended his presence in the country after reaching a deal with a Korean league team, will make his first appearance in the final with the Giants who dominate the series 2-1.

Originally from the Leones del Esgido, Romero went 1-1 with a 4.91 earned run percentage in three starts during the All Against All.

In a start against the Orientals, he was punished with five hits and four earned runs in 3.2 innings, on December 30.

His rival on that occasion was the same as today: Rony García, who in four innings limited the powerful giant offense to just one hit without a run with four strikeouts and two walks.

In the first two games, the team that scored first ended up losing, but the Giants broke with that constant in the third match held last Wednesday at the Tetelo Vargas stadium in San Pedro de Macorís.

After Yunesky Maya’s short showing in that game, it’s important to the Stars that Garcia be able to get a long outing to rest the bullpen.

The Giants now have home court advantage and will be looking to take advantage of their hitter-friendly ballpark with offense being their strongest point all season.

KNOW MORE

Speed.

The teams have combined for 10 stolen bases in the first three games. Giants (6), Stars (4).

Defending.

They have been good defensively with three errors for each club.