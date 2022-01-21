With roses and stuffed animals: this is how Anuel AA would confirm his relationship with Yailin

In the image, the Puerto Rican urban interpreter Anuel AA. EFE/Javier Belver/File



After the Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA and the Colombian Karol G announced the end of their relationship a year ago, the artist has recently been seen in the company of the Dominican Yaiilin la más viral, a 21-year-old artist who began her career in 2019 with an inclination towards the urban genre.

For weeks there has been a rumor that the Puerto Rican had started a new romantic relationship with Yaiilin. The singers were seen in recent days in various entertainment centers in the Dominican Republic without confirming or denying whether the relationship was beyond the professional.

But nevertheless, The artist uploaded a publication to her Instagram account with which she would confirm the news. The video shows how he receives some flowers and teddy bears that the Puerto Rican sent him to the Santo Domingo clinic, where he is recovering from cosmetic surgery.

“Speechless, thank you for making me so happy in such a short time Enmaaa”, Yaiilin wrote in the description of the clip. Anuel responded with several emojis that he accompanied with the phrase: “Mine (…) more mine than yours.”

This would not be Anuel’s first gift to the Dominican. A few days ago the artist showed herself on her social networks with some luxurious jewelry that would have a value of 100,000 dollars, which is presumed to have been from the Puerto Rican. Yaiilin has also been seen at several reggaeton concerts.

For his part, it is also presumed that Karol G has a new love. In different entertainment portals dedicated to following in the footsteps of celebrities, as well as some of their fan clubs on Instagram, they have noticed a strange closeness between the interpreter of ‘200 copas’ with the renowned urban music singer Feid.

“I don’t take off the hoodie you gave me because it smells like you”, It was the trill that the singer shared as the first sign, on December 17, 2021. Although many speculate that it could also be a new song.

Another of the scenes that attracted attention was on December 24 when he published his new motorcycle and in which it was seen that The artist was wearing the jacket with the image of one of Feid’s songs.

Although the couple has already ended their relationship, they maintain a solid friendship, as they let it be seen on their social networks.

In December 2021 the singer fell from a stage, days later the interpreter of ‘Tusa’ uploaded a photo with Anuel thanking him for his support.

“I have no words to describe this moment. A hundred thousand things went through my head between what used to be, what we live in and how things have changed. They were many years of happiness together and although that stage of our lives ended, loyalty and gratitude remain intact. You are a brilliant person. I will always admire you. Thank you for making my night last night so much more special.”, the Colombian wrote in honor of her former Puerto Rican partner.

The musician, although he did not make a publication like Karol’s, did share the images published by his ex-girlfriend in the stories of his Instagram account. “Those are the exact words. I’m proud of you, the woman you’ve become and of everything you have achieved (…) of everything you are going to achieve”, commented.

