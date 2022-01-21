Woman killed in attempted robbery in Texas: Robin Baucom

Facebook Robin Baucom was a Houston hero.

Robin Baucom is being remembered for her heroic actions that cost her her life during an attempted robbery at the Cracker Barrel restaurant she ran for more than 30 years in Harris County. Baucom was shot and killed while protecting her employee on January 15, 2022. Heavy on Houston recognizes Baucom as one of Houston’s heroes to honor and celebrate her.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Baucom was at the Cracker Barrel located on the North Expressway around 6:15 AM, preparing to open the restaurant at 7:00 AM. While she was inside the restaurant, an employee rang the bell for her to come in, the sheriff’s office said. As the employee waited, an armed man jumped out of a nearby car and attempted to steal her purse at gunpoint, according to authorities. Baucom opened the door to the restaurant and ushered his employee inside to safety, the sheriff’s office said. While doing so, he was shot in the torso, which later caused his death. The shooting suspect was later found by deputies and shot to death, according to the sheriff. Ed Gonzalez.

“She is our hero and we hope she will be remembered as a hero because she lost her life trying to protect her employees and Cracker Barrel. She always took care of business where she was needed,” Gail Starrett, Baucom’s sister, told KPRC. González added: “Our deepest condolences to his family. It’s sad to think that these victims were just starting their day, working.”

Robin Baucom’s daughter says her mother ‘would have done anything in the world to protect her employees or any of us’

Baucom, 59, lived in Tomball, Texas, and had worked at Cracker Barrel for several decades. Tina Baucom, the daughter of Robin Baucom, paid tribute to her mother in a post-shooting interview. She told ABC 13: “He would have done anything in the world to protect his employees or any of us. When I was starting kindergarten, she started working part time at Cracker Barrel.”

“She used to buy me back-to-school clothes. It was supposed to be a couple of months. Thirty-four years later and with immense pain in our hearts, here we are”, added Tina Baucom. One client, Angelina Richmond, told the news station: “No matter who you were, she made sure to take care of you. She stood out. Not only that, she remembered your name.”

Baucom is survived by her husband, three children and three grandchildren, along with her siblings, according to her family. Billy Crumpton, Baucom’s brother, told Fox 26 Houston: “The greatest love a person can have is to lay down their life for another person. And that’s exactly what she did.”

Crumpton added: “She came to work like she always does. The car got there and stole a bag from the worker who was there waiting to go into the store. She pushed the worker into the store and was struggling with the guy trying to push him away so she could close the door and secure it. And he stuck a gun in there and shot him. She was a protector. Not only with his family but with those he worked with. She protected the workers and gave her life for them.”

Clients and family members celebrated Baucom for his heroic actions during a candlelight vigil at Cracker Barrel

Tributes to Baucom from customers have poured out on social media and at a candlelight vigil held at Cracker Barrel after his death. She is celebrated for her heroism on the day she died, but she is also remembered for the kindness and kindness she showed everyone on a daily basis while working at the restaurant.

Ronald V. Parrish wrote on Facebook: “Received a text tonight that one of my FAVORITE managers at Cracker Barrel was shot and killed this morning in an attempted robbery. Mrs. Robin Baucom was such a sweet and hardworking woman. There was never a time in my frequent visits that she didn’t greet me with a smile and place me in my favorite section. I am disappointed to learn that some evil coward would take this woman’s life. My prayers go out to her husband, children, and all of the restaurant staff here in North Houston who had to witness such an evil act of violence and the loss of their boss. Unfortunately, it is no longer safe anywhere…. You never know…. God be with us all.”

Another customer, Jameson Mcbride, wrote on Facebook: “I have been going to this Cracker Barrel in Houston for the last 10 years, mostly because of this lady named Robin. I liked the vegetable soup there, but they don’t serve it every day. So one day, after spending like 4 days in a row, he gave me his cell phone and told me to let him know and that he would prepare it for me whenever he wanted.

Mcbride added: “Robin always greeted me when he saw me or when he came with friends/family. Robin always jokingly called me the vegetable soup boy, but I called her friend. From the Thanksgiving dinners she personally cooked for my family to the bowl of soup on a cold winter day. I will miss his kindness and his smile very much.”

After the vigil, Baucom’s daughter wrote on Facebook: “Great gathering at the candlelight vigil tonight. Thank you to all the employees who made this happen. I really appreciated seeing you, meeting you and talking to all of you. Thank you to all the family and friends who were able to come! Mom loved them all, everyone who was there or not. I wish this was under different circumstances, but it was great to hear all the stories.”

Cracker Barrel said in a statement after the shooting: “We can confirm that there was a shooting at our Houston store on North Freeway prior to opening this morning, which resulted in the associate manager of our store sustaining fatal injuries while protecting other employees. of possible damage. All of Cracker Barrel is focused solely on supporting our manager’s family, co-workers and local law enforcement as we deal with this tragedy and grief.”

Spanish translation of the original Heavy.com note.