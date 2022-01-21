Xavi assures that the intensity of Athletic surpassed them – Prensa Libre

Regarding these physical problems of some of his players, he commented that “we will have to wait until tomorrow” to find out the extent of Ansu Fati’s injury, who had to be substituted in extra time, and also players who have ended up ‘touched’ such as Jordi Alba , Gerard Hammered or Pedri.

“We have to congratulate Athletic because they have been better than us. They play very organized and if you don’t match the intensity in the duels, in the second moves and in the strategy it is complicated. It’s a difficult day for us to digest with the defeat and the injured players”, lamented the coach.

“It has been tried and it serves to learn from mistakes and try again. We have to recover people’s spirits, change the dynamics and continue to be brave because there are two wars left, the League and the Europa League”, he stressed.

Xavi, on the other hand, did not want to value the penalty by Jordi Alba that ended up giving victory to Athletic. “I value my work and that of my team, not the referee. I do not gain anything with evaluating the play ”, settled.

Athletic Bilbao won 3-2 in extra time against Barcelona on Thursday, qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, where Real Madrid will also be present after coming back to win 2-1 at Elche.

Athletic went ahead with a goal from Iker Muniain (2), Ferran Torres equalized (20), Iñigo Martínez made it 2-1 for the Basques (85) and in added time Pedri made it 2-2 (90+3) carrying the match to extra time, where Muniain made a penalty 3-2 (106), which leaves the current Barça champion out of the Copa del Rey.

After being eliminated in the Champions League and falling in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona is left with no option for a new title, so they will have to focus on LaLiga and the Europa League.