Xavi Hernández: From rescuer to gravedigger

The arrival of Xavi Hernandez last november was better that could happen to FC Barcelona after a management terrifying of Ronald Koeman, in which not only did the expected results not occur, but also distanced the club from its essence, philosophy and DNA.

The legendary former soccer player arrived with the mission of rescuing a ‘patient‘ in state critical; however, less than three months after he took up the case, there is no improvement and the club has gone from failure to failure in every competition.

The first big challenge for Xavi came just a few days after taking charge, after interim coach Sergio Barjuan He had done the job by beating Dinamo Kiev to keep the team alive in the Champions League.

Barça was obliged to beat Benfica at the Camp Nou so as not to depend on the result on the last day in which they would visit their ‘coconut‘, Bayern Munich. The azulgrana were infinitely superior to the Portuguese team in terms of performance, but they did not know how to finish and a disappointing 0-0 was signed.

The expected setback came with the visit to the ‘german giant‘, which once again exposed Barcelona’s shortcomings and left it out of the Champions League Group Stage for the first time in 20 years.

Here it is pertinent to clarify that Xavi is not entirely responsible for the aforementioned stumble, but he did have in his hands the possibility of avoiding it, and beyond a notable bet to recover the shapes and an improvement in collective performance, the result was not given.

In LaLiga, the team has had ups and downs since the arrival of the new coach, but it remains in the fight for the goal, which is none other than to finish in the first quarter to qualify for the Champions League. Thinking about fighting for the title as your greatness, today is little more than a utopia.

The second major disappointment was just last week in Saudi Arabia in the Spanish Super Cup in which Barça was eliminated at the hands of Real Madrid.

The team provided a very worthy match in which they recovered on a couple of occasions despite being at a disadvantage, and forced extra time where they fell due to defensive neglect. Decent defeat, yes, but Barcelona with everything and crisis is not to show it off and less if it was at the hands of Madrid.

And less than three months after his return —the official announcement was on November 5—, Xavi and this Barça in reconstruction received a new sledgehammer, this time in the Copa del Rey, a competition in which they are the current champions and from which they were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Now were they in the budget these failures with Xavi or with any other coach? The answer is complex, but it is true that it was known that it would be a very hard and years to come painful because the team hit rock bottom in every way, and as if that were not enough, they lost the greatest footballer in their history, Leo Messi.

However, the feeling remains that more could have been done, that Benfica should have been beaten “civil or criminal”; that against Athletic there was a prevailing blow on the table to shake off that hegemony of recent campaigns that the Basques have imposed; and perhaps Madrid competed, but for the fifth consecutive duel the result was a defeat.

With everything and what has been reported and that Xavi’s less than three months as coach of the club of his loves have surely not been as he imagined, it must be sustained: his return was the best thing that could happen to Barça.

This year he only has to fight in the Europa League where he has a duel against Napoli at the door that looks extremely complex. Yes, he could be left empty-handed in terms of titles.

However, the bet is on Xavi and it is a correct bet, apart from the fact that he arrived as a rescuer and in a few weeks the patient has not shown symptoms of life.