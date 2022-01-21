Xiaomi has a plan to expel Samsung from the throne of folding phones

Xiaomi also wants to play with cheap folding phones, and prepares its own version of the Galaxy Z Flip3 to surprise us with its price.

It is already known to all that Xiaomi is up for any battle even outside of consumer electronics, so it was logical that the Haidian giant would work on expand a list of folding mobiles which in its case only has one member, the Mi MIX Fold, in addition confined to china market and manufactured in very limited or almost testimonial editions that have complicated a very relative success.

Be that as it may, Xiaomi is brave and according to our colleagues at GizmoChina it is already preparing to the next iteration of their foldables, which this time will bet on surprising us both in format and in price with a type design clam shell more similar to the Galaxy Z Flip3 and a mass market approach that makes it “in the folding for all”.

We do not know for now what this hypothetical Mi MIX to be presented soon would be called, although Weibo already circulates the Xiaomi patent sketches, Some renders created according to these drawings that were approved by the Chinese intellectual property authorities and also the first leaks about its characteristics, which will continue betting on performance even if Xiaomi wants to better compensate its prices.

Xiaomi wants to democratize folding phones too, and while its MIX Fold did not leave China and was manufactured very limited, this new clamshell foldable that is in their kitchens looks like it will shoot the Galaxy Z Flip waterline with prices much more content and a “for everyone” approach.

This would be Xiaomi’s economic folding

The truth is that it seems that the folding market has already found its two fetish designs, and waiting for more evolution and revolution for now all the manufacturers bet on the book and clamshell formats that Samsung has perfected with its Fold and Flip in three different generations already.

So, surely Xiaomi will also update its Mi MIX Fold, although the most important bet for this market in 2022 will be a direct competitor to the best-selling Galaxy Z Flip3, which in 2021 showed that the folding ones indeed have travel and design is not at odds with functionality and versatility of these smartphones.

Xiaomi will continue to set this path and will be positioned with a design mobile clam shell that already shows its claws, and that has taken ideas from Samsung for a similar concept with a small exterior screen and double camera, leaving the large-format folding panel for the interior, whose diagonal we still do not know.

Will have to see how Xiaomi refines that hinge to avoid the hackneyed fold, since OPPO has advanced very much in that field with its Find N, and it will be necessary to check the durability achieved by the Chinese giant for a flexible panel that we understand will make use of the ultra thin glass developed by Samsung.

According to reports carried by sources from Asia, Xiaomi focuses on key concepts such as versatility, comfort, lightness and subtlety of these designs., surely looking for the public more fashion just as Samsung did with the Galaxy Z Flip since its inception. It is therefore likely that it will also be available in multiple colors and finishes., although this will have to be confirmed.

Regarding your hardware, we know that Xiaomi wants to bet on a more attractive price, although that will not be at odds with its next folding having high-performance components, starting with a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and an FHD + screen with a refresh rate of 120 hertz inside.

Not only that, and as you will see in the Digital Chat Station publication, it seems that a 1/1.5-inch main camera with up to 50 megapixel resolution, without information for now of a battery that is surely the most compromised element of this type of mobile.

We will be attentive to what moves from Haidian to inform you as soon as possible, although for now we will leave you with long teeth if we tell you that Xiaomi intends to sell it between 600 and 800 dollars in its native country, which would leave us prices around 850 euros surely for the European market… Interesting, right?

