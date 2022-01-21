Yahaira Plasencia appears in New York’s Times Square and celebrates it this way: “From Peru to the world!”

Yahaira Plasencia celebrated her appearance on Spotify’s Equal list. (Photo: Instagram)

The Peruvian singer yahaira plasencia was chosen to appear on the cover of the Equal playlist of Spotify, which appears in the times square from New York. The sauceboat announced the pleasant news on its social networks.

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of “Tell me” reported that her photograph was projected on the famous New York building times square as a tribute to his work in the music industry.

“ From Peru to the world! Today they sent me this photo from New York, I am very excited because the effort with professionalism and humility begins to bear fruit . I am working very hard so that my parents, my team and my country feel proud of my perseverance”, he wrote on his platform.

Immediately, the publication of yahaira plasencia was filled with messages of congratulations from various artistic figures, including the music producerl Serge George, the former reality boy Zumba and the Chilean Pancho Rodriguez.

THE DATA: Equal is Spotify’s playlist that brings together women’s music from around the world and seeks to create an important exposure space for female singers within the industry.

PANCHO AND YAHAIRA LIMARON ROUGHNESS

Much has been rumored about a possible estrangement between yahaira plasencia Y Pancho Rodriguez, who was prevented from entering Peru for having participated in the clandestine party of the Peruvian singer for her birthday.

These rumors arose because They both unfollowed each other on Instagram in the midst of this immigration problem. Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, conductors of Amor y Fuego, speculated that they would have fought, since they had always been quite united.

But nevertheless, Pancho and Yahaira have followed each other again on Instagram. The Chilean even congratulated her for appearing in New York’s Times Square. “Yeeeeeeeeeeeh !!!”, he wrote in his comment box as a sign of support.

YAHAIRA PLASENCIA INAUGURATES THE DANCE ACADEMY: THESE ARE THE PRICES

yahaira plasencia She will make her debut as a dance teacher at the La Academia workshop, where she will teach children and young people during the summer. The surprise is that Anthony Aranda, dancer and partner of Melissa Paredes, will be part of the staff of teachers. If you want to learn to dance next to both, we share the prices.

Urban dance adults – S/ 220

Urban dance kids – S/ 280

Full dance – S/ 280

Adult Latin rhythms – S/ 220

Latin rhythms kids – S/ 280

Classes start on January 31 and the headquarters are located at Av. San Bartolomé Herrera 445, in Lince.

Remember that the dance academy will award 10 scholarships for the most talented children under 18 years of age. The choice will be made through a casting on January 26 at the aforementioned address.

WILL APPEAR AT THE NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING

The Serie Neighbors Board continues to captivate viewers on the screens of América TV. This time he announced the entry of three new characters who will stir up the neighborhood. It is nothing less than the salt shaker Yahaira Plasencia, tula rodriguez Y Mariella Zanetti.

In the teleseries, the ‘Queen of totó’ will be the great guest in the series, she will make a cameo and make Andrés Wiese (Sebastián Morales) dance. Even the sauceboat is willing to make him fall in love.

It should be noted that the production of ProTV Producciones also includes the participation of Priscila Espinoza, Bernando Scerpella, Karina Jordán, Ximena Palomino, among other great national talents.

