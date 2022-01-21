Yailin, Anuel AA’s new girlfriend, painted her hair blue like Karol G

Anuel AA and his new girlfriend, Yailin, do not stop being in the headlines of numerous media, and it is that every day they give a lot to talk about since they made their relationship public and through social networks they show signs of affection.

On this occasion, Internet users do not stop commenting on the new look of the singer’s girlfriend, as she appeared in a Tik Tok video doing a sensual dance, but with her hair painted blue, just like Karol G.

While dancing on her back moving her tail while twerking, Yailin shows off her long hair in a blue tone, as the Colombian singer has been using it for months.

According to what can be read on social networks, Internet users say that she wants to look like her boyfriend’s ex-partner, known as “La Bichota”.

“Blue like Carolina’s hair”, “Hahaha and that blue hair, she copied someone”, “Even with your hair you want to be Karol”, “Karol G was better”, “Why blue hair, very original…. He looks like someone out there”, “And that blue hair? Are you serious?”, his followers wrote to him in the video that he also posted on his Instagram.

He underwent a new operation

But this is not the only thing that her followers comment on, since this week the influencer shared in her stories on the social network that she had undergone a new cosmetic surgery to mark her abdomen, for which she immediately raised comments against her about that even in her body she wants to be like the interpreter of “Ay Dios Mío”.

However, Anuel AA shows that these comments keep him careless and on the contrary, he is giving himself a new opportunity in love with the Dominican. This was made clear by sending her a spectacular gift to the room of the clinic where she was hospitalized for her recovery.

People dressed as teddy bears bringing her giant rose arrangements interrupted the room to cheer Yailin up. One of the bouquets had a letter in which it could be read: “I love you, att: AA”.

She herself was the one who shared the detail of Anuel expressing: “No words, thank you for making me so happy in such a short time ENMAA!”.