Yankees could rescue Carlos Beltrán with work on TV

Carlos Beltran, who is in exile for being involved in the sign theft of the Houston Astros, could reappear in the world of baseball, having a job in TV for the games of yankees of New York for the 2022 season of Major Leagues – MLB.

The Yankees could rescue Carlos Beltrán from baseball exile with a job as a television announcer, specifically on the Yes Network, since he is a strong candidate to join the analyst staff for the upcoming 2022 Major League campaign, hoping that there will be baseball. and that the work stoppage ends in the best baseball in the world.

Beltrán, has not been linked to the MLB after the Astros cheating scandal, remembering that by the time that hole was uncovered he was ready to be the manager of the New York Mets, however, he had no choice but to leave the position and not work.

Why the Yankees?

And yes, it is the “Mulos” who would take the Puerto Rican out of exile, since the president of programming and production of YES, John Filippelli, heads the search that, as in all teams, is coordinated directly with the Yankees.

But the Yankees, a team that he also defended as a player in MLB, could be in one way or another an impetus for a resurgence and what better than as a TV analyst in the games, being a former player with a high profile and a lot of experience on the play.

Also, for Puerto Rican Beltrán, if he wants to get back in the game, this would be a good start. Fans might like his in-depth knowledge and it could be a first step if he wants to be hired as a manager or work in a big league office.

Beltrán knows what the Bronx is, since as a baseball player he played with the New York Yankees for three seasons, playing 341 games and hitting a total of 56 home runs.

