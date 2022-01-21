Yoshimar Yotún’s goal against Jamaica today: see ‘Yoshi’s’ goal for the 3-0 international friendly | VIDEO | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

He was absent from the friendly against Panama on Sunday, despite the fact that there was a coach normally the previous days, and he reappeared this Thursday in great form. Yoshimar Yotún started in Peru and he showed off with a brilliant goal in the tough test against Jamaica at the National Stadium in Lima.

At minute 82, the ‘Blanquirroja’ midfielder again showed signs that his mid-distance shot is one of his best virtues. Yotún, from outside the area, surprised goalkeeper Amal Knight and made it 3-0 to the delight of the fans.

Precisely in the stands, one of those who celebrated the most was the mother of ‘Yoshi’. The TV cameras caught the lady celebrating with great pride the entry of her son, who in the next few days will have to resolve her situation after not renewing her bond with Cruz Azul de México.

When does Peru play again?

The Peruvian team has just tied one with Panama, in another warm-up friendly with a view to restarting the Qatar 202 Qualifiers. , the opponent will be the Ecuadorian team.

For its part, Jamaica will face Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica in the next triple round of the octagonal final of the Concacaf Qualifiers heading to the World Cup.