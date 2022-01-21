You will never imagine what you would have earned just by investing 100 euros in Shiba Inu 18 months ago | Technology

Cryptocurrencies continue to be the most used springboard to become a millionaire without effort and with great risk by a large part of the population. But how much money can you really earn with a small investment? The Shiba Inu thing is incredible.

Economists usually advise that we invest in the American S&P 500 index, since it tends to increase by 10% per year on average in the long term. So the ideal is to invest a good amount and then regularly add savings to fatten the account.

And, on the opposite side, we have cryptocurrencies. These have created millionaires in a very short time. Bitcoin and Ethereum, as you know, are the two most popular and developed cryptocurrencies, ideal for the cautious, but there are many smaller ones that have generated life-changing returns.

Shiba Inu is one of those tokens that came to make millionaires with little effort. And if not, you only have to see what it meant to invest half a year ago in this currency, at that time, totally unknown.

Shiba Inu can be mined with very simple software, if you have an unused laptop you can earn a few euros without much effort.

If in August 2020, your past self had decided to put 100 euros to Shiba Inu and you would have boldly taken out all the money at its peak, right now you would be 7.5 million euros richer.

This coin, for those who don’t know, was created by an anonymous developer named Ryoshi, which sent a quadrillion tokens (50% of the total) to the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, in an attempt to gain credibility among the cryptocurrency community.

Every day they land on the cryptocurrency market with great ambitions, but these 5 in particular have a really promising future.

Shiba Inu remained in the shade until the meme craze of spring 2021, when it quickly rose in value. Buterin then donated a portion of his holdings to help India fight the pandemic. This act helped raise the profile of the Shiba Inu.

But after plummeting in mid-May, Shiba Inu remained relatively flat until early October, when another wild bull run began. Tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk helped spur speculative interest in the coin.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but… do they really contribute anything, beyond their status as merchandise to speculate on? Let’s see what they are used for.

And in November, the movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings even announced that it would start accepting payments at Shiba Inu in the coming months.

But the token has since crashed. Shiba Inu is now the 14th largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of 16,000 million dollars.

Although the Shiba Inu is one of the many exciting stories in the world of cryptocurrencies, it is best to stay out of it, as its current trend is really negative and pessimistic. Not even the most aggressive investors dare to put money into it for fear of losing the entire investment.