26-year-old son of ‘Watchmen’ actress found dead; this is the cause of his death

Ian Alexander Jr. was the only son Regina King shared with her ex-husband, the record producer Ian Alexander Sr. The son of the Watchmen actress unfortunately died after taking his own life, as confirmed by the American media and PEOPLE. His 26th birthday was on Wednesday.

Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement sent to PEOPLE. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thanks

He was King’s only son, who he shared with ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. Following in his father’s musical footsteps, Ian was a DJ. King previously told PEOPLE that he was “an amazing young man.”

Despite her growing success as an actress and director, King said at the time that Ian was her greatest source of pride. After separating from Ian’s father in 2007 After nine years of marriage, King admitted that being single mother It wasn’t always easy, but nothing is stronger than her love for her son.

You don’t know what unconditional love is. You can say yes, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” he explained at the time. “When you experience it, it’s the [cosa] most satisfying ever

In honor of his mother’s 50th birthday last year, Ian paid tribute at Instagram, writing:

Happy birthday to my company, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, art, and gangsta! Being able to see you take this life by the throat and make it your own is something I will always be grateful for. But having you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. Being all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe has no s— about you, you are the real superhero! I love you mama! This day and every day YO DAY!!”

Ian has also often accompanied his mother on red carpets, including in 2019 when he called her “super mom” while at the Golden Globes.

She’s just a super mom,” she told E! News. “She doesn’t really let bad days at work or anything come back and ruin the time we have. It’s really amazing to have a mom that you can enjoy spending time with.

At the time, King said that Ian made her “happier than anything else in the whole world.” LoveBScott wase the first to report the news of Ian’s death.

