3 emerging ‘play-to-earn’ gaming trends to watch in 2022

Blockchain-based play-to-earn (P2E) gaming had a big year in 2021, and as the cryptocurrency ecosystem evolves in 2022, the P2E gaming sector and those investing in it will need to consider what they are. the next steps. During bull markets, speculation and euphoria can lead to unrealistic valuations and expectations and this seems to have affected the P2E sector as well.

Now that the hype is “over”, investors and developers will need to identify new value propositions that will catalyze continued growth and investment in the blockchain gaming sector.

Here’s a closer look at some of the trends that could emerge in the P2E ecosystem in 2022.

profit sharing communities

The first trend to watch out for in 2022 is projects looking to harness interest in NFTs to create profit-sharing models and capitalize on NFT price appreciation.

These projects aim to offer opportunities for players and investors by providing a platform where investors who are not interested in playing games can invest and provide NFTs to players who would not otherwise be able to afford them.

From there, players get rewards for their play, while investors get a cut of the profits.

An example of this type of protocol is Yield Guild Games (YGG), a P2E and DAO gaming guild focused on creating a community that enables gamers to earn through blockchain-based economies.

The DAO generates revenue through the sale of NFT assets or by renting them to players as part of a profit-sharing model known as scholarship.

There are currently more players wanting #playtoearn scholarships than there are game assets to meet the demand Together with our newest Sponsor-A-Scholar partner @coinbase, YGG will be able to onboard more new players worldwide pic.twitter.com/WXI8yniqt7 — Yield Guild Games (@YieldGuild) January 11, 2022

Some of the current games and investments YGG is involved with include Axie Infinity, Illuvium, Guild of Guardians, Star Atlas, Splinterlands, and The Sandbox.

The most recent investment for the YGG community was a $50,000 seed round investment in Heroes of Mavia and a $330,000 purchase of in-game NFT land assets.

Communities with educational support

Another trend emerging from the gaming and NFT sectors is communities that focus on educating community members as a way to offer the opportunity to earn money through gaming.

Blockchain-based games can be challenging for newcomers to learn and some games have start-up costs that prevent some players from being able to play.

To help simplify the process, a few protocols have emerged that invest in bringing learning to players. Merit Circle is a DAO project focused on developing its P2E economy by helping gamers turn their hobby into a steady stream of income.

The Merit Circle DAO is maximizing value and accrue it to all the participants. The main activities can be separated into ⬇️ (pre)seed investments into ‘GameFi’

Scholarship program

Treasury management

At the time of writing this article, The Merit Circle community has 2,750 active players from regions around the world, including Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America, who earn daily rewards by playing one of the supported games.

Like YGG, Merit Circle also invests in community assets that players can use to earn rewards with 30% of all revenue reinvested in the DAO or distributed to token holders.

The project uses educational content and 1-on-1 training sessions to help improve the performance of academics on the platform. These players have earned over $2 million through the game to date.

DeFi is combined with NFT and P2E gaming

A third trend taking shape in 2022 is the development of investment projects and funds that aim to combine aspects of DeFi, NFT, and P2E gaming.

While the gaming sector only appeals to a multitude of niches, NFTs have a wide range of capabilities that can be applied to many fields., from art to real estate, by providing immutable proof of ownership.

As blockchain technology continues its path to mass adoption, an increasing number of real-world items will be digitally recorded in distributed ledgers. Ultimately providing stakeholders with an easier route to investment than currently exists.

It also allows for the possibility of fractional ownership of certain big-ticket items, such as a hotel or the copyright to a popular movie or music album.

.@Nas May Be Offering Fractional Ownership Of His Music — But For Him, ‘This Isn’t Really For The Money’ https://t.co/34A2yhX6MP pic.twitter.com/yWWAqOlwLd — AfroTech (@AfroTech) January 11, 2022

BlackPool (BPT) is one such project that is currently run by a team of portfolio managers, traders, and analysts with the long-term goal of becoming “a leading provider of financial derivatives in digital asset markets, including indices.” asset valuation, insurance mechanisms and actively managed strategies”.

As a last resort, the project seeks to provide democratized access to scarce NFT assets “that individual users would not be able to purchase for themselves.”

Through the development of its DAO structure, BlackPool is now in the process of decentralizing its current operation to allow all NFT assets held by the fund to be managed by its community of token holders.

