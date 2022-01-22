4 iPhone and iPad features that should come to the Mac

Our Mac would be much better if it had these features

For some time now our devices have increasingly more things in common. Either because brands realize that some functions are more or just as useful on a computer, tablet and/or computer or because consumers have certain demands, but there are many things that are being introduced little by little.

Our smartphones have become those devices that we always use throughout the day and we have become accustomed to certain amenities that they provide us. It is these kinds of things that we would like to see in our laptops:

1.Mobile connectivity — 5G

Apple has many devices with the option to incorporate it phone connectivity: the iPad, the Apple Watch and of course the iPhone. But this service has never been included in its Macs.

When we have an Apple laptop alone we can connect to the network through a cable, a Wi-Fi connection or through our phone.

It would be interesting if they released this option for people who use their laptop a lot and want to enjoy a 5G network whenever they want.

2. Substantial improvement in cameras

The latest Macs to come out have gotten a pretty good improvement from internal chamber from the computer (1080p cameras). Honestly they have improved a lot since the previous ones that had 720p, but even so they continue a bit far of what we need on Macs.

Apple could improve the cameras too using the camera TrueDepth of the iPhone with depth sensors. Perhaps a good idea would be to implement it only in the most professional models for now, for those people who have many videoconferences.

3.Face ID

Another great feature that Macs could incorporate from iPhones and iPads would be Face ID unlocking. Apple took a first step including the Touch ID on some models, but unlocking a device with your face is still an easier and more secure option.

You could be working and to open some folders I had to check your face first. He would do it so fast you wouldn’t even notice he’s doing it.

4. Touch screen

There are already many laptops on the market that have a touch screen and to be honest it is a very useful feature.

Without a doubt, since touch phones came on the market, we have gone habituating and accommodating to this function and sometimes it is very useful to have it on your laptop.

While is true that doesn’t look like apple is going to include touch screens in Macs in the near future, perhaps user demands will change their minds.

New MacBook Air with M2 chip: everything we know

These are some of the things we would like to see in our laptops. who knows if during this 2022 Apple surprises us with a Mac that has any of these functions.

