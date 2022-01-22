Thanks to our collaboration with Godeal24 We return with a few offers that you will like and will help you save a lot of money on your Windows 10 or Office license, in addition to, as you already know, supporting the Computer Fudge of course, come on, something that you could consider one of the greatest achievements of your life (badge not included), plus you can save yourself a court summons for wanting to find something even cheaper.

If you add to that that you have the warranty and security that if the purchased key does not work we will take care that a new one arrives, because you already know what you have to do, and even more so when to use these activators imply vulnerabilities in the system, that is why most of them are eliminated by the antivirus as soon as they are downloaded.

In this way we bring you a collaboration with Godeal24 thus offering licenses for Windows 10, Windows Server, Microsoft Office, or discount packages with the Microsoft OS together with the most widely used computer suite in the world, and sometimes using free tools gives compatibility issues when the recipient of the file opens it with Office or another office suite, not to mention the back doors that open tools that illegally activate your OS.

Access the following offers with the coupon SGO50 (prices shown may be slightly different).

Windows 11 Professional – 15.25 euros

Windows 11 Professional – (5x PCs) €40.89 (8.17 euros per PC)

Windows 11 Home – 16.50 euros

Windows 11 Home – (5x PCs) €39.99 (€7.99 per PC)

Microsoft Office 2021 Pro – 36.99 euros

Windows 10 Professional – 7.40 euros

Windows 10 Pro (for 2 PCs) – 12.13 euros (6.06 euros per PC)

Windows 10 Home – 7.96 euros

Windows 10 Home (for 2 PCs) – 13.24 euros (6.62 euros per PC)

Windows 10 LTSC – €8.91

Windows Server 2022 Datacenter – 36.65 euros

Windows Server 2022 Standard – €34.50

Windows Server 2019 Datacenter – 22.49 euros

Windows Server 2019 Standard – €15.67

Parallels Desktop 16 Pro Edition (1 year license) – €49.49

You can also take advantage of these offers on Office and Windows packs with the coupon SGO62.

Windows 11 Professional + Office 2021 Pro Plus Bundle – 45.25 euros

Windows 10 Professional + Office 2021 Pro Plus Bundle – 40.25 euros

Windows 11 Professional + Office 2019 Pro Plus Bundle – 37.25 euros

Windows 11 Professional + Office 2016 Pro Plus Bundle – 31.25 euros

Windows 10 Professional + Office 2019 Pro Plus Bundle – 29.25 euros

Windows 10 Home + Office 2019 Pro Bundle- 31.73 euros

Windows 10 Professional + Office 2016 Pro Plus Bundle – 22.25 euros

Windows 10 Home + Office 2016 Pro Bundle – 25.27 euros

Ccleaner Professional (1x PC for 1 year) – 19.99 euros

Ashampoo Photo Commander 16 – €14.99

Project Professional 2019 (1x PC) – €21.61

Visio Professional 2019 (1x PC) – €18.90

Microsoft Office 365 (1x device x1 year; account supplied) – 14.45 euros

We remind you that in case you have any problem with the keys, in “Contact” Send us all the order information to solve it. Also the store email is service@godeal24.com (preferably first contact the store, since it is the one that will solve it directly).