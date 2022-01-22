5 reasons to use an iPhone (or smartphone) without a case

These are our reasons for not using a case on the iPhone, that design seems worth showing off.

For a long time it has been very common to use our iPhone with a case, they are very expensive devices and most users want to protect them from a fall. However, we give you 5 different reasons not to use a case on your iPhone, which are also valid for any type of smartphone.

1. It looks prettier

Apple, and almost all companies, strive to design beautiful smartphones with premium materials, which are completely obscured by a cover. Part of the price you pay for a smartphone is its design, and if you are not too clumsy and live in fear of your smartphone falling, it is better to show off your smartphone as it is.

2. Smaller and lighter device

with a cover, your smartphone is inevitably thicker and heavier. It is true that there are really thin and light cases, but these barely protect, and the ones that protect the most are thicker and heavier.

3. No problem to use

Some cases may interfere with the use of our devices, especially now that they are handled with gestures. Cases can especially get in the way of those kinds of gestures that involve swiping towards the edges of the screen. Without a case, all of these gestures become much easier to perform.

4. For the environment

Every year, manufacturers create millions of cases for smartphones, which means millions of waste that pollute. If you don’t buy a cover, you collaborate in some way in the reduction of waste generated, since when your phone becomes obsolete the cover will go in the trash and probably won’t be recycled.

5. Less interference with wireless charging

Most cases are compatible with wireless charging standards, but certain cases can make our smartphones incompatible with this type of charging. This is something especially noticeable on iPhone with MagSafe charging, if the cover is not very thin it will be incompatible.

These are our Reasons not to use a case on your smartphone, although if you have not had good experiences with falls, we recommend that you use a resistant case.

