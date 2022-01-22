A woman dies after calling the health center for a week without getting assistance

LThe family of a 63-year-old woman who died last Tuesday at her home in Valladolid has denounced in Night Court to the public health Castile and Len (Sacyl) due to lack of medical assistance, after a week of phone calls to her health center and without an ambulance being provided to transport her.

As it appears in the complaint filed by the family, advanced by the newspaper The North of Castile, and which is reported this Thursday by the association of Patient Advocate, which has claimed that the prosecutor undertake an investigation to try to clarify the circumstances in which this death occurred, understanding that there may allegedly be an omission of the duty of assistance.

it was the past 12th of January when this woman began to feel ill and called 112 to request medical assistance and was referred to her health center, but when trying to make an appointment she found that the phone was “always busy” and decided to go to bed to see if she would recover, according to the statement sent by the association, which highlights that “his right arm hurt and his hand was numb”.

After continuing to insist in the following days, do a pharmacy test to rule out covid -it was negative- and try to find medical assistance in the specialty center Arthur Eyries, remained unattended, according to the complaint filed by the family, the content of which is reported by the association.

The octogenarian mother of this woman was the one who found the lifeless body of her daughter, after the children tried to locate her by phone and there was no answer, so I called 112, who did not mobilize medical resources on understanding that she was already deceased due to the instructions of the mother, and then to the police, which was mobilized by a doctor from the health center Boat House, according to the story of the family and the association.