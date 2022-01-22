Adamari López dedicates an affectionate birthday congratulations to her ex-mother-in-law

Last year when Adamari Lopez announced through a video on Instagram that she had decided to separate from her daughter’s father, Tony Costa, made it clear that they would remain a family for Alaia, the daughter of both. True to her word and showing the excellent relationship she has with her ex and with her family, this morning, the driver of Today used his Instagram account to dedicate a birthday greeting to his ex-mother-in-law and paternal grandmother of his daughter, Carmen Garden, who this January 21 celebrates another year of life.

Despite the distance, Adamari maintains a good relationship with her ex’s mother, who lives in Spain and whom she visited on several occasions while she was the dancer’s partner.: “Happy Birthday!”, the presenter wrote about the photo of the birthday girl with her daughter and granddaughters: “We love you”Lopez added. In another story, the presenter took up a publication by Carmen in which they used a photo of both: “Happy birthday my beautiful Carmen! Love you very much”, reads in this publication with which Adamari showed the closeness he maintains with his daughter’s grandmother.

Last summer, just a few weeks after announcing his split from Toni Costa, the Spaniard traveled to his native country in the company of his daughter Alaïa who had the opportunity to enjoy his paternal family and the Motherland. Despite the breakup, on that trip, Adamari López was also present who, a few days later, moved to that country to join the vacations and, incidentally, reunite with her ex-in-laws with whom the relationship continues to be excellent.

Adamari recovers from Covid

The congratulations to her ex-mother-in-law represents the return of Adamari López to social networks, a medium from which she has moved away in recent days because she is in full recovery after testing positive for Covid-19, news she gave 8 days ago. While the driver focuses on defeating the virus, Toni Costa has been supporting her by caring for Alaïa who tested negative for Covid: “I thought I had a pretty bad cold, but I have done the Covid tests and the result has come out positive”He commented a few days ago through his Instagram.

This week, the driver announced that she visited the hospital for a check-up because, because last year she had influenza, she had to be under medical observation to rule out any complications: “Today I am home, I feel much better, my chest is not tight, all the congestion I had has been diminishing. Not that I don’t have, but I have a lot less than I had before. I already came home, I’m still positive for Covid-19, according to the tests I did, but I feel much better, the treatment worked very well for me, I was there for three days and I already feel better”, he commented.





