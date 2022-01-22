After posting an intimate video with Eduin Caz, a lover reveals himself and reveals those who threatened to kill her

Mexico City.- A few months ago, Eduin Caz, vocalist of Firm Group, was a trend in social networks because a fan uploaded a video in which she indicated that she spent a night with him, for which it was immediately said that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

In the clip you can see the singer asleep in bed while his lover is taking a video of him. Then the girl would indicate that this clip is several years old. After this Eduin uploaded a video to his Instagram explaining that it was him but that it was supposedly from years ago, he also said that his partner knew about it.

Yesterday, Stephanie Hernandez, who is the alleged lover, gave an interview to windowing where she talked about it and said that the singer did not threaten her, but that her fans did attack her and even threatened her with death.

I was afraid to leave the house. They told me that if they saw me they would kill me. That was not my intention”.

He also indicated that Caz’s wife did claim him for uploading the clip, but she did not answer him to prevent everything from being worse. The young woman indicated that their meeting was several years ago and that the members of Grupo Firme began to follow her, then they invited her to a party and there she met him.