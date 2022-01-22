After the capture of three involved in the case of Inés Gómez Mont, mother-in-law appears and attacks her

Mexico City.- Just a few hours after the FGJ report on the turn of a arrest warrant Y red tab for capturing Ines Gomez Mont and her husband Victor Alvarez Puga, her former mother-in-law Aunt Bravo He reacted to what happened and asked for justice for his four grandchildren, since he pointed out that they are the ones who suffer the most.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

I feel very encouraged and eager to send all my good vibes to my grandchildren, that they are well, that they are well cared for, I speak for my son, and the only thing I want is justice for my grandchildren and my son, so that see them because you have the right.”

Similarly, she indicated that since September 2021 there was a red tab for the driver, so that news did not take her by surprise, but what she is concerned about is her grandchildren.

He also asked that they stop giving preference to Inés. “Mrs. Inés, in Acapulco, bathed her daughter, because she never bathed her, and she fell, my granddaughter slipped, my granddaughter with a bleeding forehead had to go to the hospital, I tell you this so that you don’t just talk of my son”.

If the lady buys or doesn’t buy bags, it’s her problem, the lady has a foundation, so that they investigate it… But what they are doing to my son, is not from God, nor from the Virgin of Guadalupe. The law says that in the face of any legal issue, custody goes to the father.”

On the other hand, the prosecution indicated through a statement that three of those involved in this case have already been captured and are in the federal criminal justice center. “All these natural and legal persons probably colluded to simulate operations and provide resources to that criminal organization; lowering tax burdens and hiding operations, thus hindering the tracking of those resources.”