After the capture of three involved in the case of Inés Gómez Mont, mother-in-law appears and attacks her

Admin 1 hour ago World Leave a comment 41 Views

Mexico City.- Just a few hours after the FGJ report on the turn of a arrest warrant Y red tab for capturing Ines Gomez Mont and her husband Victor Alvarez Puga, her former mother-in-law Aunt Bravo He reacted to what happened and asked for justice for his four grandchildren, since he pointed out that they are the ones who suffer the most.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Raúl Maldonado on Opfei complaints: “This is a commission from the corruption lobbyist Ricardo Rosselló”

The Office of the Panel on the Special Independent Prosecutor (Opfei) reported this Friday that, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved