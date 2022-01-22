Alejandro Fernández firm against the series about his father

The sadness we felt a month ago for the death of Vicente Fernandez It hasn’t gotten any weaker. His departure was so sudden that it impacted not only his children and his family, but mainly Alexander Fernandez, but to all the followers of the whole world.

But, as some people say: “business is business”. That is why Televisa thinks that it is the right moment to produce the Serie biography of the “Charro de Huentitán” based on the book “The Last King” by the journalist Olga Wornat.

In fact, there are already many ideas underway. On the one hand, it is thought to count the beginning of the race of Vicente Fernandez, from his wedding to María Refugio Abarcas to becoming the star of ranchera music that he became. Another important point is that the protagonist of this project between Televisa and Univisión would be Pablo Montero.

Alejandro Fernández does not want his father’s series to be made

“Alexander Fernandez Not even the sun warms him against Pablo Montero and here’s the story: as you know there are two versions of the life of the charro from Huentitán, one is being made by Caracol for the Netflix company, they are producing it and Jaimito Camil is starring. And another one is produced by Juan Osorio for Televisa, and Pablo Montero is starring in it”, journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante told.

The great anger that Alejandro Fernández has is with Televisa, since he considers that the company is going to seek to tell details that have not come to light about his father’s life, including telling his brother’s alleged link to drug cartels. Topics that would end up staining his father’s legacy.

“I understand that Televisa has a feeling, because the top executives of the company went to the Los Tres Potrillos ranch to watch a game and told him: ‘Vicente, we want you to say goodbye with “An Aztec” at the Azteca.’ Then the farewell was made in the stadium ‘and we also want you to do the bioseries’ and Vicente said yes “, the reporter commented on his First Hand program.

But that is not the only reason that has Alejandro Fernández furious, but also the fact that Pablo Montero has agreed to star in the Serie, despite the relationship his father had with Vicente.

“Before I was born, my father and don Vicente Fernández already knew each other, from the Amanecer Tapatío (restaurant), then they became compadres, they became very close friends, I grew up with the influence of their music, their friendship, everything ”Paul once recounted.

It seems that, beyond his anger, Alejandro Fernandez will not be able to do anything so that these two projects are not carried out. Do you agree with him?