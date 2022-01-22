Alex Caruso (wrist) to miss six to eight weeks after Grayson Allen’s heavy foul

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week for a broken right wrist, the team announced Saturday.

Alex Caruso falls to the ground after a hard foul by Grayson Allen. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Caruso suffered the injury during the Bulls’ loss to the Bucks on Friday. He was heavily fouled by the Bucks’ Grayson Allen, who in turn was fouled twice and ejected from the game.

Caruso will miss six to eight weeks, the team added.

On a fast break with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter, Allen sent Caruso hard to the ground on his right wrist.

“The guy caught me in the air,” Caruso said after Friday’s game. “It’s silly. I don’t know what else you can do about it,” he said.

The foul particularly irked Bulls coach Billy Donovan.

“That Alex was in the air and that [Allen] Take him down like that, it could have ended his career,” Donovan said. “He has a history of this. That to me was really, really dangerous. I hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because that could have hurt him very, very seriously.”