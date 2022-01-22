Alexa is down and does not work: how to know when it fails

we will explain how can you check if alexa is down or you are having some errors on your servers, or if there is any problem you are having with your connection. All apps and cloud services can have issues from time to time, and Alexa is no exception. And of course, when this happens, you never know if it’s because there’s a general drop or if you’re having a problem.

Therefore, we are going to explain how to get out of doubt, using quick and easy methods so you can do it without wasting too much time. We’ll start with a little check to see if it’s your home connection, and then move on to tell you the two things you can do to quickly check if it’s a general drop.

First check that it is not because of your connection

The first thing you have to do is check if there are any specific problems that may have to do with Alexa and your connection. For that, look at your speaker. If an orange light appears it is because you are configuring it or it is trying to connect to the Internet. Therefore, there you already know that you could be having a problem.

To get out of doubt, you can check if other devices connected to your WiFi are working properly. For example, you can try browsing with your mobile and see if everything goes well. To rule out punctual errors, you can also try to restart alexa to see if when turning back on it still has the error.

Connection checks can also be done on the PC. Simply check first that other websites and services are working for you. If everything works fine on your devices, then the error may be on the Alexa servers.

How to know if Alexa is down

To check if Alexa is down, the quickest thing is to resort to some specific websites to check the status of their servers. For example, you can enter Alexa’s profile on the DownDetector website. There, it will show you a graph with the evolution of the problems reported by other users. When Alexa fails, you should see an upward curve indicating that a lot of people are saying that it fails them.

The other more reliable method is see if Twitter is talking about it. It is best to go to the official Amazon accounts, such as Amazon Help profile in which they will be responding to users and indicating if there are errors in their servers.

You can also review the #Alexa hashtag on Twitter, since people will be indicating it to say that this service is failing them. There are always people who may be failing in a timely manner, but if you see that there are suddenly many messages talking about an Alexa bug, then it is because it can be something generalized.