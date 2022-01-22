Alexis Vega accused of car accident; the footballer replies: ‘they don’t know how to drive’

The Chivas striker is accused of causing a crash and minutes later he responded on social networks that he was not responsible for the incident

The striker of Chivas, Alexis Vega, was accused via Twitter of ‘provoking’ a car crash, after a user pointed out the soccer player tried to beat him, which is why he was hit in the rear with another vehicle.

The user who works as a driver for a travel platform described how the crash happened, and the reaction of the footballer of the guadalajara that led to the mishap.

A driver accused Alexis Vega of causing a vehicle crash. @Alexis_Vega9

“I am an Uber driver. He had a ticket, turning from Av. Patria to take the access to Lázaro Cárdenas. There was traffic for another crash. So there were queues to get in. I even let 2 cars pass in front of me.

“But the truck behind me and the truck behind alexis (I knew it was him until after the crash), they were “throwing the car on top” one that did not let pass and alexis that he wanted to enter the egg and WITHOUT TURNING ON THE DIRECTIONAL, ”he assured.

After that, the driver narrated the way in which another vehicle collided with his car, as well as how he recognized the Guadalajara soccer player.

“Just when taking the income, alexis He even wanted to beat me and he threw his truck at me. I dodged it, but the truck behind me also accelerated and hit me.

“I knew it was Alexis Vega, when he passed me, because he lowered the glass to turn back and laugh that he got what he wanted (get in), and that the one who did not leave it collided with me, “he said.

After making his complaint public through Twitter, the driver revealed that he is in good condition and that it was a minor hit to the rear of his vehicle.

However, an hour after the attacker of the Guadalajara He answered the accusation and separated himself from the situation.

“Hahahaha because of me? Make no mistake, it’s not my fault that they don’t know how to drive, ”replied the soccer player from Chivas.