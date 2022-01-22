Alicia Machado reveals her secret to losing weight

Mezcaliente

There is no doubt that Alicia Machado looks spectacular. After her victorious exit from Telemundo’s reality show “La Casa de los Famosos”, the Venezuelan has done nothing but show off her statuesque anatomy and reap professional success.

In a publication that was uploaded to her Instagram account, the former Miss Universe revealed that she lost no less than 11 kilos in just 13 weeks. How did you manage to lose practically 1 kilo a month?

According to statements by the beauty queen, during her participation in the successful reality show, her renewed anatomy was due to disciplined daily routines of exercise and healthy eating. However, he recently revealed a third element that would have been essential to reach his ideal weight.

“My people this is real, combine a healthy diet, a little exercise, positive thoughts and a lot of water, and you will see the results you will achieve with The Supplements @itspossibleusa. Incredible! I lost 11 kilos in 13 weeks #lacasadelosfamosos @telemundorealities. And how many kilos would you like to lose ???”, wrote the presenter.

In the publication, Machado highlights the qualities and effects of the product. “Complement your healthy plan with #MyFastBurner, which among its many benefits is weight loss naturally, helps control anxiety spikes and stimulates metabolism #itspossible,” he added.

The positive physical change that Machado had has been celebrated by her followers, who do not stop praising her. There has been no lack of people who have asked her if she underwent a gastric bypass operation, but she has been emphatic in denying it.

And not only does her body look better, since the Venezuelan has made it clear that positivism is part of her life, and she is constantly trying to spread all that joyful energy to her loyal audience, with motivating messages that highlight the importance of love. own, to practice gratitude and to fight to make dreams come true.

“Today I can only thank everyone! To the universe, to my loved ones, to my friends and enemies, to God in his immense mercy and to my mother. Now I just want to continue living with the conviction of being happy every day, of always doing what my heart tells me, always walking the path of self-love. I like my life. I wish you the best, what you deserve, the love and grace of God. Health, love and joy much joy! Happy new year 2022 happy new year!”, he wrote to receive the new year.

Everything indicates that 2022 will be a great year for Machado, who has just started his tour with the play “Yo si soy arrecha”, with which he will be visiting New York, Houston, Miami and Puerto Rico.