Amazon to open a physical Amazon 4-star store in upstate New York

At the store, customers can try out dozens of Amazon devices and smart home products that work with Alexa.

Amazon will open a new brick-and-mortar store, known as Amazon 4-star, in upstate New York. The store will be located in Destiny USA, a shopping complex in the city of Syracuse, New York. These types of stores sell items that are uniquely rated 4 stars or higher, are best sellers, or are new and hot on the Amazon.com platform.

On Amazon’s website, the address for the new location is listed as 9090 Destiny USA Drive, B207 Syracuse, NY 13204.

“We created Amazon 4-star to be a place where customers can discover products they love. Amazon’s 4-star selection is a direct reflection of our customers: what they buy and what they love”, announced the company.

At the store, customers can try dozens of Amazon devices and smart home products that work with Alexa, as well as shop a selection of the best speakers, fitness tech and other consumer electronics with high consumer ratings. .

Amazon is opening more and more physical stores where it sells all kinds of products. Recently, it announced a new store to be called Amazon Style, which will be its first physical clothing, shoe, and accessory store.

Amazon Style will open later this year in a posh shopping complex in Los Angeles of 30,000 square feet.

