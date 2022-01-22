Ana Bárbara sighs in a fabric swimsuit and an impact abdomen: PHOTO

There is no doubt that Ana Bárbara is one of the most beautiful Mexican singers and with the most talent today, in addition to being one of the most followed on social networks, as she constantly publishes photos of her best outfits, for which she has earned the title of fashion influencers.

On this occasion, she showed off her enviable figure with a tiny knitted swimsuit, with which her charms would be revealed. He combined everything with colors like white, brown and mustard. In the photo you can see how he enjoyed the sea. “When the stage becomes an accomplice of inspiration, and blends in with the lyrics and music of a song,” he wrote in the description. Although she is 50 years old, the native of San Luis Potosí looks spectacularly young.

Photo: Special.

Ana Bárbara conquers the Latin public in the US

Along with Carolina Ross, Pepe Garza, Luis Coronel, Don Cheto and Alexander García “El Fantasma”, Ana Bárbara qualifies the contestants of the new season of ” Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento”, which is only broadcast in the United States for the public Latino and is very popular in those parts, so much so that it has already been in 17 seasons.

The singer has achieved success after success in the music industry, last year she premiered her new ranchera song called “Amor y Veneno”, she also released the video of it, which in a few hours was played thousands of times, but that’s not all, because she is also highly sought after on social networks for her unique style. .

She began her career in 1989 representing her home state in the “Miss Mexico” beauty pageant. years later, she was chosen as the “Face of the Herald” and named “Ambassador of the Ranchera Song”. In 1994 he released his debut album, which was so good that he began to open concerts for groups such as Bronco, Los Tigres del Norte and Marco Antonio Solis.

