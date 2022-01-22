Andorran streamers are left without internet at the same time due to a denial of service attack

Several Spanish streamers living in Andorra fell at once while broadcasting on Twitch on Friday night. Andorra Telecom, the only internet provider in the micro-state, assures that the connection problems were due to a denial of service attack that has already been mitigated.

150 streamers from Spain, Latin America and Andorra are participating in a Twitch Rivals tournament based on the Netflix series The squid game. The so-called “SquidCraft Games” were organized by El Rubius, Auronplay and Komanche, and have been played since Wednesday on a private Minecraft server.

With one million viewers on average across all channels, SquidCraft Games is being the most successful Twitch Rivals tournament ever, according to Esports Charts. In addition to the organizers, Ibai, TheGrefg, IlloJuan, Juan Garnizo and El Xokas (the most popular Twitch streamers) participate.

The first trials of the tournament, which included the “green light, red light” game and hide-and-seek, went off without a hitch. On the second day, the “cookie game” failed at the programming level and had to be suspended. But the most surreal thing happened on Friday, during the hot potato game, when the streamers living in Andorra fell at the same time from Twitch.

AuronPlay, Biyín, El Rubius, TheGrefg, TaeSchnee, VioletaG, Aroyitt, 8cho, and TinenQa, among others, abruptly left the game and stopped broadcasting on Twitch. And although at first no one understood what was happening (has Twitch gone down? Has the game server gone down?), Andorra Telecom, the only internet provider in the Principality of Andorra, ended up clarifying it:

“We inform you that the Internet network is suffering from a denial of service (DDoS) attack,” they wrote on Twitter around 10 p.m., more than an hour after the incident. “As a result, some users may have difficulty browsing the Internet. We are mitigating it.” Everything indicates that they managed to mitigate it because the service returned to normal at 10:36.

DDoS attacks occur when a cybercriminal sends a burst of packets (usually junk data) to a recipient (in this case, Andorra Telecom) in a way that saturates its network and makes it impossible for it to handle further connection attempts (or greatly slows connections). connections).

TheGrefg reacted to the crash by joking that Ibai had paid hackers to bring down his network. (Ibai had just lost the game when it happened). Later, he wrote, “I hate that there are so many streamers waiting for us. We continue tomorrow or they disqualify us, I will personally understand any decision.” Y added: “Tomorrow we play from LATAM, don’t worry”. No one makes jokes about Latin American connections anymore.