Andy Nájar reveals the coach he wanted in the Honduran national team

Andy Najar caused a stir in the last hours by giving his point of view on what he considers must have been the coach of the Honduran National Team after the departure of Fabian Coitus.

Through his official Twitter account, the MLS DC United footballer responded to a publication made by the Honduran journalist Erika Williams.

The beautiful communicator highlighted the work of the strategist Solomon Nazar, current DT of Victoria, to which Andy gave his point of view.

“He (Salomón Nazar), had to have been the coach of the H”, were the short but forceful words of the Catracho winger who plays in United States soccer.

It should be noted that Nájar did not attend the H call made by the Colombian “Bolillo” Gómez for the games where the Bicolor faced Panama and Costa Rica in the Concacar qualifying round on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Fenafuth did not explain the reason why the right back did not accept the call and only detailed that Andy Najar’s representative was the one who communicated the player’s decision to Bicolor manager Gerardo Ramos.

‘I don’t force anyone to come to the national team… whoever loves the national team loves the country,’ said Hernán Gómez when asked about the footballer’s refusal.