Anuel confirms romance with Yailin and gets upset when asking about Karol G

Santo Domingo, DR.

Despite the fact that the displays of love and affection, loving messages, pampering and gifts were more than evidence of the romance that exists in the rapper Puerto Rican Anuel AA and the urban exponent Yailin The most viral, the doubts of the veracity of the romance always persisted in the public.

The artist offered two interviews to international media networks Univision and Telemundo, and confirmed his relationship with the Dominican.

Anuel admitted to the journalist Tony Dandres, from Univisión’s “Primer Impacto”, that their romance was on the networks and “where it is seen, it is not asked”, while he did not want to continue abounding about the gifts sent to Yailin (Georgina Guillermo Díaz).

In the same way, he refused to talk about his past relationship with the Colombian Karol G, expressing that he does not talk about his private life, since, as he stated, in these types of programs his statements end up becoming a circus.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, as his real name is, also confessed to Rodner Figueroa, from Telemundo, that Yailin makes him very happy, even in this interview he was upset when dealing with the subject of his past romance.

Anuel revealed the hit of his latest album “Legends never die.”

no regrets

In 2016 Anuel was sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegal possession of a firearm. There, he told Dandrades that he was imprisoned for three months in a solitary prison of a few meters where he lived a very hard experience.

Despite what happened, Anuel assured that he does not regret anything in his past life, since if he had not lived those experiences he would not be the man he is today.